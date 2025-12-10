Save The Dates: The Lincoln Lawyer Returns To Netflix, Fox Sets Early Winter Premieres, And More
Order in the court: "The Lincoln Lawyer" has a date for his next case.
The Netflix legal drama will return for Season 4 on Thursday, Feb. 6, TVLine has learned, with all 10 episodes.
Based on the sixth book in author Michael Connelly's series, Season 4 finds L.A. defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) facing "his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales," per the official synopsis. "To clear his name, they must unravel Sam's final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA's office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey's own past."
Garcia-Rulfo is joined in the cast by Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. TV veteran David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") serves as showrunner.
In other scheduling news...
* Fox has announced special advance premieres for several of its midseason shows: The Joel McHale comedy "Animal Control" will get a special Season 4 premiere on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 8/7c, following an NFL doubleheader; the new medical drama "Best Medicine," starring Josh Charles, will get an early premiere on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 8 pm, following an NFL doubleheader; and the new crime drama "Memory of a Killer," starring Patrick Dempsey, will get an early premiere on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 10 pm, following the NFC Championship Game.
* Season 2 of Netflix's "Money Heist" spin-off, now titled "Berlín and the Lady With an Ermine," will premiere Friday, May 15 on the streamer and "will focus on a new master heist set against the backdrop of Seville."
* The Prime Video thriller "56 Days," starring Dove Cameron ("Schmigadoon!") and Avan Jogia ("Orphan Black: Echoes"), will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 18, the streamer has announced. Cameron and Jogia play Oliver and Ciara, whose whirlwind love affair ends with a dead body.
* The Candace Cameron Bure movie "Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Watchmaker," also starring Aaron Ashmore and Robin Dunne, will stream exclusively on Great American Pure Flix on Thursday, Jan. 1 and premiere on Great American Family and GFAM+ on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 8 pm.