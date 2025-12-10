Save The Dates: The Lincoln Lawyer Returns To Netflix, Fox Sets Early Winter Premieres, And More

Order in the court: "The Lincoln Lawyer" has a date for his next case.

The Netflix legal drama will return for Season 4 on Thursday, Feb. 6, TVLine has learned, with all 10 episodes.

Based on the sixth book in author Michael Connelly's series, Season 4 finds L.A. defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) facing "his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales," per the official synopsis. "To clear his name, they must unravel Sam's final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA's office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey's own past."

Garcia-Rulfo is joined in the cast by Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. TV veteran David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") serves as showrunner.