Julia Louis-Dreyfus Apologizes For One Aspect Of Her Seinfeld Character Elaine: 'God, I'd Love To Go Back And Fix That'

The '90s might be making a fashion comeback, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants no part of it.

The "Seinfeld" star joined Amy Poehler on her "Good Hang" podcast this week to talk about her long career in TV comedy, and Poehler mentioned that '90s fashions are cool again, with Elaine's iconic look from "Seinfeld" — big curly hair with flowery dresses and chunky shoes — becoming a fashion touchstone for a whole new generation. But Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine on the NBC hit, just grumbled at the very mention of it: "God, I'd love to go back and fix that look."

She also had a stern warning for anybody trying to emulate Elaine's '90s look: "Listen, if anybody in America is listening to this: Please don't do the '90s again." When Poehler pointed out that young women are already dressing like Elaine these days, Louis-Dreyfus offered an apology: "I don't know what to say. I'm just so f**king sorry. I really, really am."