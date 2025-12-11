What To Watch Thursday: Matlock Heads For Hiatus, Diane Kruger In Little Disasters And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Matlock" heads for hiatus, Diane Kruger deals with "Little Disasters," and the animated "Tomb Raider" comes to an end.
Showtimes for December 11, 2025
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake
When Fionna and Huntress Wizard are taken captive, Cake is left to pull off Boys Night on her own.
Blue Lights
Grace and Sean are under serious threat; Lindsay's testimony exposes the Ginleys; Colly takes a risk to go after Morgan; Fogerty decides Tina is no longer useful.
Little Disasters
Series premiere: Diane Kruger anchors this psychological thriller about a group of new mothers who are torn apart when one is accused of injuring her baby.
Man Vs. Baby
Series premiere: Heartfelt mishaps and Christmas capers abound as comedy legend Rowan Atkinson returns for another chaotic house-sitting experience.
Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis
Two Memphis ladies (Melissa L. Williams and K. Michelle) with big hearts, a dating coach, and a once-great Beale Street blues singer, find themselves unexpectedly alone for Christmas, so they help one another reset their love lives.
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Final season premiere: Lara Croft joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve stolen African Orisha masks.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Fall finale: Sebastian Maniscalco, Meghan Trainor, and Taye Diggs compete in the special holiday episode.
The Game Awards
Geoff Keighley hosts the annual global celebration of video games that recognizes and honors creative and technical excellence in the industry.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie and Mandy get upset when Audrey disciplines CeeCee without their permission.
Hell's Kitchen
Fall finale: Contestants tag-team the creation of Chinese dishes; the battle for power causes trouble in the kitchen.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Boz and Rachel are left wondering about the sincerity of certain friendships; Erika turns to Sutton for support amid a looming lawsuit.
Thursday Night Football
The Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ghosts
Now a successful podcaster, Todd Pearlman returns to profile Sam and Isaac's book but becomes obsessed with Jay; Alberta admits a hidden truth.
The Great Christmas Light Fight
The tree-mendous Christmas decor competition heats up as three families put their creative skills to the test to win the $50,000 grand prize and "Light Fight" trophy.
Matlock
Fall finale: The team's secrets start to come to light while they take on a harassment case involving the city's fire department; Sarah makes a shocking confession.
Next Level Baker
The bakers bring the holiday heat with bold ginger bakes; the remaining contestants bake with tropical fruits from around the world.
2025 Year in Review
"Access Hollywood" hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover recap the most talked about entertainment stories and buzz-worthy headlines of the year.
Elsbeth
A fallen '90s supermodel (Jaime Pressly) returns to New York for a reunion and revenge, leading Elsbeth to sort through old grudges and lies to catch a killer.