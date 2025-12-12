What To Watch Friday: Knives Out 3, Taylor Swift Docuseries And Concert Special, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: Daniel Craig returns for "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," Taylor Swift takes us behind-the-scenes of The Eras tour, and "Fire Country" hosts a "SEAL Team" reunion.
The Creep Tapes
Nick is confronted by his therapist’s odd behavior during an emergency therapy session on Christmas Eve.
F1
A race car driver (Brad Pitt) whose career ended after a nasty crash returns to the spotlight after he's recruited by a former teammate (Javier Bardem) to save a failing team.
Pluribus
Manousos begins a dangerous trek to meet Carol; returning home from Las Vegas, Carol gets creative with her rebellion.
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer reprise their roles as David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls, respectively, as they are forced to reunite for one last concert.
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Season 2 premiere: The "Mutant Mayhem" spinoff continues, as the Turtles navigate their dual lives as both teenagers and heroes in New York City.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era
Releasing over three consecutive Fridays, the six-part docuseries offers an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. (Episode 1 airs on ABC at 8 p.m.)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show
Captured during the final show of the tour, the film features the entire "Tortured Poets Department" set, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024. (A one-hour presentation airs on ABC at 9 p.m.)
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Detective Benoit Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history.
A Runaway Bride for Christmas
A runaway bride (Nischelle Turner) returns to her hometown and falls for her former high school crush (Mark Ghanimé).
Happy's Place
Fall finale: After Gabby accidentally lets a mouse loose in the tavern, Bobbie must distract the health inspector (Cheri Oteri) by any means necessary as everyone tries to find the mouse and secure their "A" rating.
Hollywood Christmas Parade
Elizabeth Stanton, Erik Estrada, and Laura McKenzie host the annual celebration; Luke Wilson serves as Grand Marshal; Anthony Anderson is named Humanitarian of the Year.
The Last Cowboy
Season 6 finale: Riders face their toughest competition to show the judges who has what it takes to be this year's Run For A Million champion.
Power Book IV: Force
Tommy and Diamond disagree on business, while Jenard takes the opportunity to introduce another hustle to CBI; Stacy does damage control to salvage her campaign.
Sheriff Country
As cannabis growers in Edgewater scramble to pay their taxes in cash, a violent robbery leaves a man in critical condition and exposes the vulnerability of the legal cannabis trade.
Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas
Kate confronts past dating patterns after she matches with someone she ghosted; Kate's mother, Delilah, shows up for a holiday visit, throwing Mac and Kate for a loop.
Stumble
Fall finale: When her team heads to SDSJC for their homecoming game, not only is Courteney reminded of how much spirit her old school has, she's forced to cheer against Boon.
American Masters: Starring Dick Van Dyke
The documentary features rare and never-before-seen footage and performance clips, as well as new interviews with Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Ted Danson, Steve Martin, Conan O'Brien, and Martin Short, and archival interviews with Van Dyke's former co-stars and colleagues, including Walter Cronkite, Sheldon Leonard, Rose Marie, Mary Tyler Moore, and Carl Reiner.
Fire Country
Bode (Max Thieriot) participates in a high school drunk-driving drill that unexpectedly reconnects him with a former classmate, Chloe (Alona Tal).
Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh
Sherman slithers onto screens in her first HBO stand-up special for an hour of jokes, open-wound confessionals, and bodily fluids.
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Korris faces Ashur's wrath and must prove himself worthy.
Avatar: A New Era — A Special Edition of 20/20
Get an inside look at the newest sequel with rare access to director James Cameron, the cast, and the creative minds behind the "Avatar" phenomenon.
Boston Blue
Danny and Lena’s investigation into a robbery gone wrong quickly turns personal, pushing Lena to devise a bold plan that tests Mae’s boundaries.
Christmas in Alaska
Rival journalists (Emma Johnson and Marcus Rosner) are stranded together in snowy Alaska and find an unexpected Christmas romance.
It's Florida, Man
In Naples, a would-be social media influencer struggles with the effects of a new medication; after leaving a parole meeting in search of a long-lost friend, she makes herself at home in the wrong house.