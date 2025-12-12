WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: Knives Out 3, Taylor Swift Docuseries And Concert Special, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch On TV And Streaming Friday, December 12, 2025 Netflix

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: Daniel Craig returns for "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," Taylor Swift takes us behind-the-scenes of The Eras tour, and "Fire Country" hosts a "SEAL Team" reunion.

Showtimes for December 12, 2025

ET

The Creep Tapes

AMC+, Shudder

Nick is confronted by his therapist’s odd behavior during an emergency therapy session on Christmas Eve.

F1

Apple TV NEW TO STREAMING

A race car driver (Brad Pitt) whose career ended after a nasty crash returns to the spotlight after he's recruited by a former teammate (Javier Bardem) to save a failing team. 

Pluribus

Apple TV

Manousos begins a dangerous trek to meet Carol; returning home from Las Vegas, Carol gets creative with her rebellion.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

HBO Max NEW TO STREAMING

Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer reprise their roles as David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls, respectively, as they are forced to reunite for one last concert. 

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Paramount+ 12-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: The "Mutant Mayhem" spinoff continues, as the Turtles navigate their dual lives as both teenagers and heroes in New York City. 

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era

Disney+ TWO EPISODES

Releasing over three consecutive Fridays, the six-part docuseries offers an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. (Episode 1 airs on ABC at 8 p.m.)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show

Disney+

Captured during the final show of the tour, the film features the entire "Tortured Poets Department" set, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024. (A one-hour presentation airs on ABC at 9 p.m.)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix NEW TO STREAMING

Detective Benoit Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history.

ET

A Runaway Bride for Christmas

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A runaway bride (Nischelle Turner) returns to her hometown and falls for her former high school crush (Mark Ghanimé).

Happy's Place

NBC

Fall finale: After Gabby accidentally lets a mouse loose in the tavern, Bobbie must distract the health inspector (Cheri Oteri) by any means necessary as everyone tries to find the mouse and secure their "A" rating.

Hollywood Christmas Parade

The CW

Elizabeth Stanton, Erik Estrada, and Laura McKenzie host the annual celebration; Luke Wilson serves as Grand Marshal; Anthony Anderson is named Humanitarian of the Year. 

The Last Cowboy

CMT

Season 6 finale: Riders face their toughest competition to show the judges who has what it takes to be this year's Run For A Million champion.

Power Book IV: Force

Starz

Tommy and Diamond disagree on business, while Jenard takes the opportunity to introduce another hustle to CBI; Stacy does damage control to salvage her campaign.

Sheriff Country

CBS

As cannabis growers in Edgewater scramble to pay their taxes in cash, a violent robbery leaves a man in critical condition and exposes the vulnerability of the legal cannabis trade.

Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas

Hallmark Channel TWO EPISODES

Kate confronts past dating patterns after she matches with someone she ghosted; Kate's mother, Delilah, shows up for a holiday visit, throwing Mac and Kate for a loop.

ET

Stumble

NBC

Fall finale: When her team heads to SDSJC for their homecoming game, not only is Courteney reminded of how much spirit her old school has, she's forced to cheer against Boon.

ET

American Masters: Starring Dick Van Dyke

PBS

The documentary features rare and never-before-seen footage and performance clips, as well as new interviews with Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Ted Danson, Steve Martin, Conan O'Brien, and Martin Short, and archival interviews with Van Dyke's former co-stars and colleagues, including Walter Cronkite, Sheldon Leonard, Rose Marie, Mary Tyler Moore, and Carl Reiner.

Fire Country

CBS SEAL Team Reunion

Bode (Max Thieriot) participates in a high school drunk-driving drill that unexpectedly reconnects him with a former classmate, Chloe (Alona Tal).

Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh

HBO

Sherman slithers onto screens in her first HBO stand-up special for an hour of jokes, open-wound confessionals, and bodily fluids.

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Starz

Korris faces Ashur's wrath and must prove himself worthy.

ET

Avatar: A New Era — A Special Edition of 20/20

ABC ONE HOUR

Get an inside look at the newest sequel with rare access to director James Cameron, the cast, and the creative minds behind the "Avatar" phenomenon.

Boston Blue

CBS

Danny and Lena’s investigation into a robbery gone wrong quickly turns personal, pushing Lena to devise a bold plan that tests Mae’s boundaries.

Christmas in Alaska

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

Rival journalists (Emma Johnson and Marcus Rosner) are stranded together in snowy Alaska and find an unexpected Christmas romance.

It's Florida, Man

HBO

In Naples, a would-be social media influencer struggles with the effects of a new medication; after leaving a parole meeting in search of a long-lost friend, she makes herself at home in the wrong house.

