Ted Season 2 Sets March 2026 Premiere On Peacock — Get First Look

The long wait for "Ted" Season 2 is almost over: Peacock has announced that the Seth MacFarlane sitcom's sophomore run will premiere Thursday, March 5, with all episodes dropping at once.

The prequel series' first season consisted of seven episodes and premiered Jan. 11, 2024. At the time, "Ted" launched as Peacock's most-watched original title ever through its first three days on the platform. Now, 26 months later, eight new episodes are finally on the way.

"Ted" picks up 19 years ahead of the first "Ted" movie. It's 1993, and Ted's "moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend John (now played by "Parenthood" alum Max Burkholder), who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin," according to the official logline. "Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted's willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family."

Rounding out the ensemble are Scott Grimes ("The Orville") and Alanna Ubach ("Euphoria") as John's parents, Matty and Susan, and Giorgia Whigham ("13 Reasons Why") as John's cousin, Blaire. A selection of first-look photos can be seen below; a trailer will be added here once it is made available.

Still to come at Peacock: "Ted: The Animated Series," a direct sequel that picks up after the events of "Ted 2," and reunites stars Mark Wahlberg (John Bennett), MacFarlane (Ted), Jessica Barth (Tami-Lynn), and Amanda Seyfried — whose character, we're pleased to remind you, is named Sam L. Jackson. (A release date for that one has not yet been revealed.)

Are you looking forward to "Ted" Season 2? Leave a comment and let us know.

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock