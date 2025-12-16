How South Park Was Able To Get Radiohead To Cameo In Its Most Disturbing Episode

With over 330 episodes produced since its premiere in 1997, Comedy Central's groundbreaking adult animated sitcom "South Park" has often left viewers in both stitches and awe for roughly three decades.

Arguably the most disturbing "South Park" episode, Season 5's "Scott Tenorman Must Die," centers on Eric Cartman (Trey Parker), who is the butt of an embarrassing prank by the Scott Tenorman, in which we see the already foul-mouthed, hateful child plan for the ultimate revenge involving chili and the band Radiohead. Cartman's revenge against Scott culminates with the shocking revelation that he arranged to have the boy's parents shot and killed, with their remains cooked in chili to be fed to Scott. To add insult to injury, Radiohead, Scott's favorite band, is present to make fun of him for crying.

All five members of Radiohead — Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, and Philip Selway — voice the "South Park" versions of themselves. Series co-creator Matt Stone recalled meeting members of the band at a party, and the interest in bringing them on was mutual. Stone told Pitchfork that the band was on tour in Santa Barbara, Calif., and he drove over to direct them.

"If you're working with a band and you really want to work them into the episode, you've got to say to them, 'Look, we need you around every day and on Tuesday night all night because we need you to do voices as we're changing stuff,'" Stone said. "So we worked them in at a point where you can make it so they're in the show but not where you have to produce the show around them."