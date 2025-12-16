The Grey's Anatomy Death That Affected Creator Shonda Rhimes The Most

"Grey's Anatomy" has had its fair share of heartbreaking deaths, but one of the casualties hit so hard that it even upset series creator Shonda Rhimes.

And no, we aren't talking about the controversial death of Patrick Dempsey's Dr. Derek Shepherd in Season 11 of the ABC medical drama. Though that one was especially tough for fans, considering Derek and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) were the drama's central couple, Rhimes remains haunted by a different demise.

During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Rhimes revealed that it was the passing of George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) in the Season 6 premiere that hurt her the most. While fans were upset at losing one of the best "Grey's Anatomy" characters, Rhimes was sad about having to say goodbye to a colleague behind the scenes.

"George was really... That character is so beloved," Rhimes said. "T.R. is such a lovely guy. That was such a hard thing to do. T.R. is so amazing. That was such a hard thing to do... He was wonderful."

Rhimes also praised Knight's professionalism at the time, noting that he was fully committed to making George's death impactful — so much so that he even lay on a medical table for a scene in which a body double could have sufficed.

For those who may need a refresher, let's revisit all the particulars about George O'Malley and how he reached the pearly gates on "Grey's Anatomy."