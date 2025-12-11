The Amazing Race Finale Recap: Who Dominated New York City To Become The Season 38 Winners?

The most predictable season of "The Amazing Race" has come to an end.

In Wednesday's Season 38 finale, Phil Keoghan met the Final 3 teams back in New York City, where one duo was at last awarded the $1 million check. But who didn't make it to that last leg? After last week's abrupt cliffhanger, it was Izzy and Paige who came in last place in the French leg and thus, became the last team eliminated from the race.

With the final teams set, Jag and Jas, Kyland and Taylor, and Joseph and Adam race on through to NYC, starting their trek with a mad dash to the Empire State Building. The Route Info then tells them to rappel down the building at a height of over 1,200 feet, from the 103rd floor to the 90th. Jag and Jas arrive first, with Taylor and Kyland right behind them. It's pretty wild how fearless these teams seem to be, that is, until Adam hits the ropes. J/K — he did it and he did great! (The Adam fan club starts behind me!)

After they defy death from the skies of the city, Cookie Monster sends the teams to a bakery to pick up a special package for him. (I wonder what's inside!) When the teams get to 1900 Broadway, they realize... they've arrived at Sesame Street! After the Cookie Monster noshes on a yummy treat, Oscar the Grouch gives them their next clues. (How great was it to see the cast's excitement when meeting these "Sesame Street" legends?)

At fabric store Spandex House, teams must pick up an order form of swatches and search the store to find them. Once they pick up 16 bolts of fabric, they must deliver them on carts to the students in front of the Fashion Institute of Technology. One thing Jag and Jas absolutely crush is convincing their cab driver (who they've been using since the airport) to follow them to FIT. A reliable cabbie goes a long way when you're living in the city (or, you know, if you're in a race for a cool million).

Their next clue: Terminal Stage 1 at Seret Studios in Brooklyn. It's there where they're challenged with an "Amazing Race" crossword puzzle. Once completed, they'll receive their final clue. Joseph and Adam arrive to the puzzle before anyone leaves, so they close the gap a bit, but Jag and Jas get the final clue before anyone else: Yankee Stadium.