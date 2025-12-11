The Amazing Race Finale Recap: Who Dominated New York City To Become The Season 38 Winners?
The most predictable season of "The Amazing Race" has come to an end.
In Wednesday's Season 38 finale, Phil Keoghan met the Final 3 teams back in New York City, where one duo was at last awarded the $1 million check. But who didn't make it to that last leg? After last week's abrupt cliffhanger, it was Izzy and Paige who came in last place in the French leg and thus, became the last team eliminated from the race.
With the final teams set, Jag and Jas, Kyland and Taylor, and Joseph and Adam race on through to NYC, starting their trek with a mad dash to the Empire State Building. The Route Info then tells them to rappel down the building at a height of over 1,200 feet, from the 103rd floor to the 90th. Jag and Jas arrive first, with Taylor and Kyland right behind them. It's pretty wild how fearless these teams seem to be, that is, until Adam hits the ropes. J/K — he did it and he did great! (The Adam fan club starts behind me!)
After they defy death from the skies of the city, Cookie Monster sends the teams to a bakery to pick up a special package for him. (I wonder what's inside!) When the teams get to 1900 Broadway, they realize... they've arrived at Sesame Street! After the Cookie Monster noshes on a yummy treat, Oscar the Grouch gives them their next clues. (How great was it to see the cast's excitement when meeting these "Sesame Street" legends?)
At fabric store Spandex House, teams must pick up an order form of swatches and search the store to find them. Once they pick up 16 bolts of fabric, they must deliver them on carts to the students in front of the Fashion Institute of Technology. One thing Jag and Jas absolutely crush is convincing their cab driver (who they've been using since the airport) to follow them to FIT. A reliable cabbie goes a long way when you're living in the city (or, you know, if you're in a race for a cool million).
Their next clue: Terminal Stage 1 at Seret Studios in Brooklyn. It's there where they're challenged with an "Amazing Race" crossword puzzle. Once completed, they'll receive their final clue. Joseph and Adam arrive to the puzzle before anyone leaves, so they close the gap a bit, but Jag and Jas get the final clue before anyone else: Yankee Stadium.
And the winners are...
It's no secret that Jag and Jas have been frontrunners in this race since the very beginning, winning first place in six legs and doing damn well in the rest. With powerhouses Tucker and Eric having been eliminated in Leg 9, their absence left the game wide open... for Jag and Jas to dominate. These brothers have had excellent communication, nailed most of their navigation, and dealt with racism on the road in certain places in Europe. The obstacles were many, but the two Js continued to smash expectations and hurdles every step of the way.
So when Phil stands at that final Pit Stop mat waiting to crown the winners, it's not hard to imagine how it all wraps up. Jag and Jas are first to arrive at the home of the Bronx Bombers, becoming the Season 38 winners and the recipients of the $1 million prize! Kyland and Tayler arrive second, while Joseph and Adam place in third.
So who were you rooting for this season? And did the right team win? Vote in the polls below, then let us know your thoughts by dropping some comments below.