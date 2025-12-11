Tyler Perry's Beauty In Black To End With Season 3 At Netflix

Netflix has some bittersweet news for fans of "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black": The drama has been renewed for a third season at the streamer, which will also be its last.

The final-season announcement comes ahead of the show's return for Season 2, Part 2, releasing with all eight episodes on Thursday, March 19. There's currently no timetable for the Season 3 debut.

First premiering in October 2024, "Beauty in Black" centers on the Bellaries, the ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand and an underground trafficking ring. They must face a reckoning when Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and starts calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of the family business. Per Thursday's announcement, the third and final season will bring "Kimmie's journey with the Bellarie family to an epic conclusion."

The cast also includes Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Debbie Morgan. In addition to creating the series, Tyler Perry serves as writer, director, and executive producer.

