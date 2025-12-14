15 Star Trek Episodes That Have Aged Poorly

Thanks to a slashed production budget and creative shake-ups, the third season of "The Original Series" contains some of the worst episodes in the entire run. This includes the embarrassingly campy episode "The Way to Eden," in which the Enterprise picks up a group of interstellar travelers. Best described as space hippies, this groovy group is led by the manipulative Sevrin (Skip Homeier) to search for the biblical Eden. As Spock deduces that Sevrin had gone insane before enthralling his followers, the group moves to continue their journey, with or without the Enterprise's support.

Compared to the other episodes on this list from "The Original Series," "The Way to Eden" has a sillier reason for not aging well: Space hippies are one of the most ludicrous encounters the Enterprise ever experienced. (For the record, it also crossed paths with Abraham Lincoln and Apollo.) Having the space hippies participate in an extended jam session with Spock feels like an effort to have "Star Trek" feel hip and relevant to contemporary audiences. Consistently ranked among the worst episodes of the series, "The Way to Eden" is the show at its most laughably dated.