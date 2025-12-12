15 Best Zombie TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the horror genre has plenty of memorable monsters that have successfully terrified audiences on television, few have the staying power of zombies. Often traveling in overwhelming hordes, zombies bring a physical intensity and unrelenting force that few other horror creatures can match. Zombie stories often involve the collapse of civilization due to their viral nature, adding bleaker apocalyptic tones to a series involving them. And just like the resilient walkers, zombie shows have an undying relevance that continues to surprise and thrill audiences, even when the genre feels played out.

For the purposes of this article, we're sticking with zombies as gruesome ghouls who can spread their condition primarily through biting victims, whether or not they're clinically dead — or undead. And whether these shows are more rooted in science fiction or the overtly supernatural, they still qualify as fan-favorite zombie television. Here are the 15 best zombie shows of all time, ranked.