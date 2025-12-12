Down Cemetery Road Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV

Zoë Boehm isn't done sleuthing yet: Apple TV has renewed the Emma Thompson-led mystery "Down Cemetery Road" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Thompson stars as private investigator Zoë Boehm, who investigates the disappearance of a young girl in the aftermath of a house explosion, with the help of the girl's neighbor Sarah Trafford, played by "The Affair" alum Ruth Wilson.

Season 2 will bring Zoë and Sarah back together on a new case, per the official synopsis: "After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes."

Based on the books by author Mick Herron (whose work also inspired Apple TV's "Slow Horses"), "Down Cemetery Road" premiered in October with an eight-episode freshman season. The Season 1 finale debuted on Apple TV this week.

"I'm so thrilled that 'Down Cemetery Road' has been enjoyed enough to warrant a second season," Thompson, who also serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. "The thought of working with the team again, with wonderful Morwenna Banks in the writer's seat and the indomitable Ruth Wilson who is the best and most brilliant co-star any aging Dame could desire, is frankly far more than I feel I deserve. Zoë Boehm is a punkishly delicious avatar, and I can't wait to pull on her knock-off Doc Martens again."

