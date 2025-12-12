TVLine Asks: ﻿﻿Is Paradise Giving Last Of Us? Did All's Fair Deliver Crossover Of Our Dreams? Is NCIS: ﻿Origins Headed For Hangxiety? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era," "Paradise," "Tracker," and more!

1 | When we met the Flynns at the start of "Power Book IV: Force," would you have ever believed that weaselly Vic would be the last member of the family standing?

2 | Since this week's "SNL" cleared the floor to let host Melissa McCarthy play a series of ridiculous weirdos in sketch after sketch, can we just pencil her in as an annual host at this point, if not a full-fledged cast member?

3 | No shade to Tim Curry, but was Sunday's "IT: Welcome to Derry" the scariest Pennywise the Clown has ever been?

4 | On "Landman," should we interpret that cheek kiss Angela gave Ariana after the funeral as Mama Norris' approval of her son's lady?

5 | On "Tracker," were you surprised that Arthur didn't put up more of a fight there at the end, and instead surrendered upon his wife's request? And how relieved were you that we didn't actually get a closeup of Trevor cutting off his brother's fingers?

6 | In the "Paradise" Season 2 teaser trailer, did this shot give you serious "The Last of Us" vibes? And who else cheered when Jon Beavers' Billy Pace popped up right after the 1:00-mark?

7 | "Watson" fans, did you realize that Micah's AI pal was played by "Stranger Things"/"Riverdale" alum Shannon Purser before she pointed it out herself?

8 | "St. Denis Medical" viewers, were you glad that this week's "selfless good deeds don't exist" storyline didn't end up being a complete retread of the "Friends" episode with that same premise?

9 | Were any fellow fans of "Grounded for Life" delighted to see Megyn Price in Monday's "Neighborhood" Christmas episode — courtesy of series showrunners (and former "Grounded" creators) Bill Martin and Mike Schiff?

10 | On "NCIS: Origins," what are the chances that Gibbs and Diane wake up with a major case of hangxiety after their drunken Vegas wedding and regret everything? And when Lala encouraged Gibbs to commit to Diane, was she expecting him to take that advice all the way to the altar?!

11 | When Carr and Chase role-played as a nurse and a Los Angeles firefighter on "All's Fair," did you feel like Ryan Murphy was giving us the "Ratched"/"9-1-1" crossover of our (fever) dreams?

12 | What was the best part of "The Amazing Race" finale: Watching teams rappel down the side of the Empire State Building, or seeing the cast's smiles while interacting with Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch at Sesame Street?

13 | If you were Sophi on "Survivor," would you have tried to steal Steven's advantage, or would you have gone for Rizo's idol and attempted to get him out?

14 | Have you ever heard the phrase "chicken wire" uttered as many times as you did in this week's "The Great Christmas Light Fight"? (Note that we are not asking if you've ever seen someone love the foundational material as much as the family who used it as the base of all of their decorations, because we are certain you have not.)

15 | On "Georgie & Mandy," did it dawn on you that this was the first time we'd seen Sheldon's bedroom since the "Young Sheldon" series finale?

16 | Have the first two episodes of Taylor Swift's "End of an Era" docuseries made you feel like you should really accomplish more in a day than you currently are?

