What To Watch Saturday: Josh O'Connor Hosts SNL, John Cena's Last WWE Match, And More
Showtimes for December 13, 2025
The Kitchen
Series finale: Take brunch to the next level with Dubai pistachio cheesecake coffee cake, crabcake eggs benedict and huevos rancheros stuffed peppers.
College Football
ABC
- South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M (12 p.m.)
- South Dakota vs. Montana (3:30 p.m.)
- Washington vs. Boise State (8 p.m.)
CBS
- Army vs. Navy (3 p.m.)
A Suite Holiday Romance
A struggling writer (Jessy Schram) hired to ghostwrite a memoir about a famed New York hotel falls for a British visitor (Dominic Sherwood).
CBS News Presents: A Town Hall With Erika Kirk
The CEO of Turning Point USA discusses the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk, rising political violence in America, and faith; Bari Weiss moderates.
Have We Met This Christmas?
After an accident leaves her with amnesia, a real estate executive (Danica McKellar) falls for an innkeeper's son (Jesse Hutch) while helping save his family's lodge.
Saturday Night's Main Event
John Cena battles Gunther in his final match.
Taylor
The 90-minute documentary explores the global phenomenon of Taylor Swift, examining how she evolved from a determined young singer-songwriter into one of the most influential cultural icons of our time.
Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch
An injured hockey player (Tyler Hilton) heads to Nashville for equine therapy and meets a single mom (Arielle Kebbel).
Twister
Jason and Jenny watch 1996's "Twister."
Very Merry Mystery
A beauty shop owner (Ashleigh Murray) attends a Christmas murder mystery party that turns real and teams up with her detective boyfriend (Tristan Mack Wilds) to solve the case.
48 Hours
"Survivor 48" castaway Joe Hunter tells the story of his late sister Joanna, who he believes didn't die by suicide, but was murdered.
Rodeo Christmas Romance
An equestrian (Rebecca Dalton) caring for her injured horse clashes with a brooding veteran (Corey Sevier) while ranch-sitting over Christmas.
Saturday Night Live
"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" star Josh O'Connor hosts; Lily Allen performs.