What To Watch Sunday: Tracker Heads For Hiatus, Welcome To Derry Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
Showtimes for December 14, 2025
Landman
Tommy juggles multiple crises, including an accident on M-Tex land and Cami’s looming lawsuit.
Mayor of Kingstown
Mike lays a dangerous trap while a prison break puts the town in peril; Hobbs extends an olive branch to Mike.
Robby Hoffman: Wake Up
The comedian pushes the limits of comedy with red-hot, controversial takes in her debut special.
White House Christmas 2025
Hundreds of volunteers from across the nation decorate the White House for Christmas in just 72 hours, bringing the First Lady's theme, "Home Is Where the Heart Is," to life.
Christmas in Big Sky Country
A woman (Rebecca Dalton) teams with an oil company PR agent (Olivier Renaud) to ensure her brother-in-law returns home safely for the holidays.
A Royal Christmas Tail
A prince (Jonathan Stoddard) sets out to find the woman (Brittany Underwood) — and her pup — who stole his heart.
Happiness
Stateside premiere: Broadway director Charlie Summers (Harry McNaughton) returns to his hometown of Tauranga, New Zealand, 20 years after leaving, where his mom forces him to join the local theatre society.
Oy to the World!
A church choir director (Brooke D'Orsay) and a temple choir director (Jake Epstein), once high school rivals, put aside their differences to stage a joint holiday service.
Roy Wood Jr.’s Very Very Very Merry Holiday Special
The comedian delivers a festive variety special filled with music, comedy, and seasonal spirit.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark enrolls in a dangerous science experiment to win a Super Bowl ticket.
The Simpsons
Set in the near future, Marge is competently coping with the hormonal onslaught hitting her now teenage kids when she’s suddenly struck by a big life change of her own, leaving Homer as the last sane person in the house… or is he?
Tracker
Fall finale: When Colter’s old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could’ve imagined; Jes Macallan also guest-stars.
IT: Welcome to Derry
Season 1 finale: As a dense fog engulfs the town — and General Shaw pushes ahead with his mission — the Hanlons, Rose, Dick, and the kids must work together to save Derry.
Krapopolis
A determined child enlists Stupendous to track down her father's killer; Tyrannis agrees to pose as Viscera's boyfriend.
Robin Hood
Rob launches a daring rescue of his uncle and Saxon elders, only to walk into the sheriff's trap.
Bob's Burgers
The kids get caught up in a stunt competition at a Christmas tree farm, while Bob decorates cookies for Santa and Linda tries to find every tree a home.
The Road
The final four musicians stop at Nashville's iconic Blue Bird Café to perform an intimate acoustic set with Keith Urban; the Brothers Osborne appear.
Words + Music
Elvis Costello, joined by the Imposters and guests, blends classics with new songs.
I Love LA
While Tallulah is completely absorbed in her new relationship, Maia turns her attention to scoring a seat for Tallulah at an exclusive fashion dinner.