What To Watch Monday: FBI, St. Denis, And Watson Head For Hiatus, Voice Finale Night 1, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "FBI," "St. Denis Medical," and "Watson" break for the holidays, and "The Voice" finale gets underway.
Showtimes for December 15, 2025
The Madame Blanc Mysteries
Jean is invited to authenticate a newly acquired treasure — a rare Ormolu box once owned by Marie Antoinette. But the festive mood turns dark when Jean discovers a ticking bomb hidden inside.
Tinsel Town
A washed-up Hollywood action star (Kiefer Sutherland) reluctantly joins a small English village's Christmas pageant; Rebel Wilson co-stars.
NBA Monday
First up, the Denver Nuggets take on the Houston Rockets. Then at 9:30 p.m., the Detroit Pistons face the Boston Celtics.
FBI
Fall finale: The team finds three slain sex workers and discovers that the murderer has a larger plan in place; Jubal receives a concerning call from his son Tyler.
Finding Mr. Christmas
Season 2 finale: Erin Krakow acts alongside the finalists in a holiday scene with a romantic Christmas kiss; one man is crowned Mr. Christmas.
Holiday Baking Championship
Season 12 finale: Three challenges await the five remaining contestants; one talented baker walks away with $25,000 and the title of Holiday Baking Champion.
Name That Tune
Torrey DeVitto ("Chicago Med") competes against Craig Robinson ("The Office"); a legal consultant goes head-to-head with a bartender.
St. Denis Medical
Fall finale: With the threat of a nurse walkout, Alex is caught between her colleagues and Joyce; Ron and Bruce go above and beyond to help an unexpected patient.
Monday Night Football
The Miami Dolphins face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Baked With Love: Holiday
Season 1 finale: A canape challenge with puff pastry prompts the teams pull out all the stops; one team takes the cake; Mary Berry guest-judges.
The Voice
Season 28 finale: The top six artists perform a contemporary and classic song in front of the coaches.
Watson
Fall finale: Watson's biohacker friend Hobie returns when he rushes his new girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after they partake in a gene-editing experiment that goes wrong.