Quotes Of The Week: Percy Jackson, End Of An Era, RHOSLC, All's Fair And More

Are we using Quotes of the Week as another excuse to celebrate "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era"? Guilty as sin!

In addition to Swift's most memorable lines from her latest docuseries, the column below rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days. In it, you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "The Simpsons," "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," "Abbott Elementary," "IT: Welcome to Derry," and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "St. Denis Medical" recounts a date in the most unhinged way, "All's Fair" delivers an iconic read, and "NCIS: Origins" is decidedly unsentimental. Plus, we've got quotable moments from "The Daily Show" and "Late Night With Stephen Colbert."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Andy Swift)