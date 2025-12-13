Save The Dates: Friday Night Lights Reunion, Beast Games Meets Survivor, And More

Clear eyes, full hearts... can't miss this "Friday Night Lights" reunion.

Next year's ATX TV Festival will feature a panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the beloved NBC football drama, with stars Kyle Chandler (Eric Taylor), Connie Britton (Tami Taylor), and Adrienne Palicki (Tyra Collette) set to attend, along with showrunner Jason Katims and producers David Hudgins, Jeffrey Reiner, Liz Heldens, and Kerry Ehrin. More attendees are set to be announced later.

The 2026 ATX TV Festival — taking place May 28 to 31 in Austin, Texas — will also feature panels celebrating "Homicide: Life on the Street" (with Tom Fontana, David Simon, and Kyle Secor) and the 10th anniversary of MTV's "Sweet/Vicious" (with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Amanda Lasher, Stacey Sher, Emily Levitan, Eliza Bennett, and Taylor Dearden). More panels will be announced closer to the festival date.