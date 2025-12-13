Leverage: Redemption Canceled After Three Seasons

The "Leverage" crew's redemption tour is over: The sequel series "Leverage: Redemption" has been canceled after three seasons, TV Insider reports. (TVLine has reached out for confirmation.)

"Leverage: Redemption" brought back most of the cast of TNT's long-running heist drama "Leverage," with Gina Bellman's grifter Sophie reassembling her old team, including Aldis Hodge's hacker Alec, Christian Kane's hitter Eliot, and Beth Riesgraf's thief Parker. Noah Wyle — now an Emmy winner for HBO Max's "The Pitt" — joined the cast as fixer Harry.

The only original star missing was Timothy Hutton, whose character Nate Ford was said to have died a year earlier in the "Redemption" premiere. Hutton was left out of the new series after a decades-old rape allegation against him surfaced; he later sued the producers for breach of contract for dropping him from "Redemption" after police declined to file charges against him, citing a lack of evidence. Hutton and the show's producers reached a settlement last year.

Debuting in 2021 on Amazon Freevee, "Leverage: Redemption" aired a second season there and then moved to Prime Video for Season 3, which premiered in April. The original "Leverage" ran from 2008 to 2012 on TNT.

Will you miss "Leverage: Redemption"? Holding out hope that the team will get back together again somewhere down the road? Give us your thoughts on the cancellation news in a comment below.