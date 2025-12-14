Originally starting out airing reruns of previous animated shows and movies, Cartoon Network quickly became a leading platform for original animated TV programming. As the cable channel expanded its library of original series, it pushed the envelope for what was expected of animated projects in North America. This included several regular programming blocks that highlighted anime and anime-inspired shows, along with the more mature audience-oriented Adult Swim. Simply put, some of the best animated series in the medium's history have been produced by or specifically for Cartoon Network, a distinction that it continues to hold.

But as celebrated as Cartoon Network's legacy is, there are a handful of shows that rise above the rest as the clear best that the channel has released. To be clear, this list only includes shows that initially aired exclusively on Cartoon Network, rather than shows that eventually found their home on the channel after debuting elsewhere. Here are the 15 best Cartoon Network shows of all time, ranked and ready for viewers to revisit.