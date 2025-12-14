The 15 Best Cartoon Network Shows Of All Time, Ranked
Originally starting out airing reruns of previous animated shows and movies, Cartoon Network quickly became a leading platform for original animated TV programming. As the cable channel expanded its library of original series, it pushed the envelope for what was expected of animated projects in North America. This included several regular programming blocks that highlighted anime and anime-inspired shows, along with the more mature audience-oriented Adult Swim. Simply put, some of the best animated series in the medium's history have been produced by or specifically for Cartoon Network, a distinction that it continues to hold.
But as celebrated as Cartoon Network's legacy is, there are a handful of shows that rise above the rest as the clear best that the channel has released. To be clear, this list only includes shows that initially aired exclusively on Cartoon Network, rather than shows that eventually found their home on the channel after debuting elsewhere. Here are the 15 best Cartoon Network shows of all time, ranked and ready for viewers to revisit.
15. Regular Show
For those who are chronically online, you've probably seen memes from "Regular Show" even if you're unfamiliar with the popular animated series. Created by J.G. Quintel, the series ran for more than 200 episodes, spanning eight seasons from 2010 to 2017. "Regular Show" centers on park groundskeepers and best friends Mordecai (Quintel) and Rigby (William Salyers), an anthropomorphic bluebird and raccoon, respectively. The two slackers get into all kinds of misadventures to avoid working, often involving their wacky colleagues.
Unapologetically surreal, "Regular Show" is infused with a manic energy that leaves the audience wondering where the series is going next. That effusive spontaneity makes for an anything-goes appeal to the show, with its ensemble voice cast keeping the freewheeling ride from never quite fully derailing itself. Through all the zaniness, it's the friendship between Mordecai and Rigby that keeps viewers invested, with the duo practically inviting fans to join in on the fun. As irreverent as Cartoon Network got outside of its Adult Swim block, "Regular Show" is pure chaotic bliss.
14. Teen Titans
Whereas "Justice League" showcased a slightly more mature vision of the DC Universe, the unrelated 2003 series "Teen Titans" took on a more youthfully exuberant approach. The show centered on a superhero quintet of teenagers, each with their own fantastic abilities, led by Robin (Scott Menville). The young team squared off against a number of supervillains, most notably the one-eyed mercenary Slade (Ron Perlman). Airing for five seasons, the show led to a conclusive feature film, 2006's "Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo," and the standalone spin-off "Teen Titans Go!"
There is an undeniably electric energy that runs throughout "Teen Titans," from its stylized character designs to its kinetic action set pieces. The show was a zany departure from the more tonally dignified DCAU, which fueled its distinctly creative voice and take on the DCU. Moreover, the series successfully demonstrated that more inventive takes on DC's iconic heroes could be attempted, something that influenced many subsequent animated projects. Pure bubblegum pop in TV form, "Teen Titans" was the most unabashedly fun superhero show in years, and its legacy is still felt today.
13. Megas XLR
Some of Cartoon Network's earliest broadcast success in the '90s involved giant robots, albeit in licensed shows from outside platforms, like "Transformers" and "Gundam." Cartoon Network launched its own giant mecha series in 2004 with "Megas XLR," a love letter to similar properties that came before it. In a losing war against invading aliens in the 31st century, a prototype mecha is stolen from the conquerors and accidentally sent back in time. Genius mechanic Coop (David DeLuise) and his best friend Jamie (Steve Blum) discover it and modify it, dubbing their creation Megas XLR.
Running for only two seasons, "Megas XLR" is easily one of Cartoon Network's most underrated original series. The story's time-bending cosmic stakes set it apart from other mecha shows, with the ante raised as humans and aliens travel back to learn what happened to the time-displaced weapon. But even though Coop and Jamie stumble into an epic adventure, the show knows when to kick back and lean into the mecha-based action. A self-aware but no less exciting take on the mecha genre, "Megas XLR" is one Cartoon Network show that deserves a full revival.
12. Ben 10
After its original series launched in 2005, the sci-fi action series "Ben 10" became a full-on franchise for Cartoon Network and its creative team at Man of Action Entertainment. Ben Tennyson, originally voiced by Tara Strong, is at the center of the various series and reboots. While on summer vacation, Ben discovers the Omnitrix, an extraterrestrial device that becomes attached to his wrist and lets him transform into various alien species. As he learns how to use the device and grows older, he battles numerous supervillains, including an attempted alien invasion of Earth.
While there's been a whole line of "Ben 10" series and a complete reboot in 2016, the original 2005 series still reigns supreme. Ben Tennyson is the conventional boy superhero, having to rely on technology and his transformations to save the day. This leads Ben to not only have a complex relationship with his human allies, but also the Omnitrix itself as he grows up. With "Ben 10," Man of Action created its own enduring and expansive mythos, one that has connected with audiences for 20 years.
11. Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Celebrated animator Genndy Tartakovsky first explored the mythical Clone Wars that took place within the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy with a two-season micro-episode animated series. Five years later, George Lucas and Dave Filoni expanded on this considerably with the 2008 series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." The show covered the five-year conflict between the Galactic Republic and the Separatists, with the Jedi Order on the frontlines. As the fighting intensified, Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) trained Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) as his Padawan.
For as much as "Star Wars" has become associated with Disney, it's easy to forget the first five seasons of "Clone Wars" were originally broadcast by Cartoon Network. The CG series flitted between sillier stories within the conflict and some of the darkest tales the franchise saw in animation. But at its core, "The Clone Wars" was an unapologetically swashbuckling look at that galaxy far, far away embroiled in an interstellar war. A sign of greater things to come from Filoni, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" kept the franchise alive years after its prequel trilogy concluded.
10. Justice League
Developed by Bruce Timm, 2001's "Justice League" was the culmination of the DC Animated Universe, which began with "Batman: The Animated Series" in 1992. The show featured the formation of DC's premier superhero team to take on threats bigger than they could individually handle. The ensemble was led by Superman (George Newbern), Batman (Kevin Conroy), and Wonder Woman (Susan Eisenberg) in stories that often spanned multiple episodes. After its second season, the show was followed up by the direct sequel "Justice League Unlimited," which featured more standalone episodes while expanding its ensemble cast significantly.
"Justice League" more consciously appealed to a teenage audience than the preceding DCAU series had, upping the stories' scope and intensity. At the same time, the show felt like an organic continuation of "Superman: The Animated Series," retaining the largely sci-fi angle that the 1996 show had. Of course, any opportunity to hear the late Conroy voicing Batman is always pure joy, and he didn't disappoint as part of a wider ensemble here. Ambitiously bombastic, "Justice League" brought the DCAU to Cartoon Network in style, where it stayed for the remainder of its television existence.
9. Steven Universe
Series creator Rebecca Sugar got their start working on "Adventure Time" and doubled down on the emotional stakes and fantasy influences for their 2013 series "Steven Universe." The show's titular protagonist, Steven (Zach Callison), is descended from Crystal Gems, extraterrestrial immortal warriors who derive their magical powers from gemstones in their bodies. As Steven learns about his mother's complicated legacy while his powers come into their own, the Gems' true plans for Earth are revealed. This leads Steven to stand up to defend his world from cosmic threats, reconciling his own identity and place in the universe in the process.
"Steven Universe" is a vibrant and surprisingly deep coming-of-age tale spanning more than 100 episodes across five seasons and the sequel series "Steven Universe Future." The show wears its influences on its sleeve, from magical girl anime like "Sailor Moon" to the post-apocalyptic "Future Boy Conan." But as emotionally vulnerable as the story gets, it remembers to bring plenty of cosmic action and adolescent fun to its existential narrative. A sophisticated take on familiar cosmic action tropes with history-making storytelling and behind-the-scenes developments, "Steven Universe" was a pioneering presence in the animation medium for years.
8. Courage the Cowardly Dog
The '90s saw animated movies and shows in the United States finally begin to embrace the possibilities of the medium in the horror genre. Among these series was "Courage the Cowardly Dog," created by John R. Dilworth and running for four seasons from 1999 to 2002. Courage (Marty Grabstein) is a small, timid dog living on a remote Midwestern farm owned by an elderly couple. Despite being easily scared, Courage often steps up whenever his home and owners are endangered by paranormal monsters and other otherworldly threats.
Though many "Courage the Cowardly Dog" episodes are full of slapstick gags, there is usually something visibly dark and disturbing about its stories. For example, the first season begins with a motel run by an evil cat who feeds guests to giant spiders, effectively setting the tone moving forward. This is a '90s kids' show that's scarier than you may remember, which is part of the series' charm. Consistently exuding an eerie and tension-filled atmosphere, "Courage the Cowardly Dog" remains Cartoon Network's creepiest original series.
7. Over the Garden Wall
Though Cartoon Network is no stranger to coming-of-age fantasy stories, it hasn't produced a lot of dark fantasy shows. One notable exception to this is the 2014 limited series "Over the Garden Wall," created by Patrick McHale. The show has half-brothers Wirt (Elijah Wood) and Greg (Collin Dean) lost in a mysterious forest called The Unknown. As the brothers search for a way home, they are menaced by sinister figures who aim to steal their hope and curse them into never escaping the forest.
"Over the Garden Wall" is very much a modern fairy tale, blending present-day storytelling sensibilities with its fantasy premise. There are plenty of surprises for Wirt and Greg every step of the way, with the neurotic Wirt and idealistic Greg contrasting each other nicely. And at the end of the day, this really is a story about the bonds of brotherhood and how far siblings will go for each other's sake. As one of the best animated miniseries of all time, "Over the Garden Wall" was a masterful addition to Cartoon Network's slate.
6. Space Ghost Coast to Coast
The progenitor for Adult Swim and Cartoon Network's original shows overall, "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" was a late-night staple when it premiered in 1994. Reusing assets from the '60s superhero cartoon "Space Ghost," the show had its eponymous cosmic crusader, played by the late George Lowe, hosting his own talk show. Joined by several of his former nemeses, Space Ghost attempted to interview popular actors, musicians, and authors promoting their latest projects. These interviews were invariably derailed by Space Ghost and his friends' eccentric personalities and nonsensical flights of fancy, making their way into the conversations.
Nobody would've thought a low-budget re-edit of campy retro superhero cartoons could've helped define an entire television genre, and yet, "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" made history. The show's irreverent humor and DIY aesthetic tremendously influenced the early days of Adult Swim, spearheading the programming block's launch in 2001. More than just its foundational effect, the series was just incredibly funny and very much one of the most unique talk shows ever created. While perhaps not its best show ever, "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" is arguably the series that defined Cartoon Network's quirky voice.
5. The Powerpuff Girls
The 1998 series "The Powerpuff Girls," created by Craig McCracken, was an early cross-demographic hit for Cartoon Network. The show centers on three genetically engineered superhero sisters — Blossom (Cathy Cavadini), Bubbles (Tara Strong), and Buttercup (E.G. Daily) — who defend their hometown of Townsville. This colorful trio battles all sorts of supervillains and monsters despite their young age and innocent outlooks. Along the way, the siblings deal with the usual hang-ups of growing up, including going to school, dealing with mean boys, and reconciling the differences between them.
"The Powerpuff Girls" seamlessly blends anime and manga influences with common superhero tropes to create something wholly distinct. The series celebrates and deconstructs the superhero genre simultaneously, providing a postmodern approach to its familiar elements. There's a reason why attempts at a live-action reimagining have tanked; this concept really only works within the animation medium. A timeless hit that broadened Cartoon Network's appeal, "The Powerpuff Girls" is a fantastic blend of action and self-aware humor.
4. Rick and Morty
The most successful original series in Cartoon Network history is "Rick and Morty," which has been an Adult Swim staple since its debut in 2013. The show follows mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith, with both characters initially played by co-creator Justin Roiland before his removal and the subsequent recasting of the characters. Rick's inventions and experiments lead him and Morty to visit different dimensions and planets, each with their own quirks. The dysfunction of these rollicking experiences through time and space is often fueled by Rick's raging vices and wild personality.
As a clear testament to the show's success and continued popularity, "Rick and Morty" has been renewed for new episodes through 2029. That kind of long-term commitment is rare in the television industry, whether it be for animation or live-action. But it really speaks to how much fun the show has been across its lengthy run, only improving as it's progressed. Absolutely unhinged in its freewheeling sci-fi comedy storytelling, "Rick and Morty" completely reinvigorated Adult Swim and Cartoon Network overall.
3. Dexter's Laboratory
The first show animator Genndy Tartakovsky created for Cartoon Network was 1996's "Dexter's Laboratory." The series' titular protagonist is Dexter, played by Christine Cavanaugh for the first three seasons, a suburban boy genius who hides an advanced scientific lab in his bedroom. As Dexter tirelessly unveils new inventions and carries out elaborate experiments, his projects are frequently sabotaged by his older sister Dee Dee, played by Allison Moore and Kat Cressida. Dexter forms a rivalry with classmate and comparable genius Mandark (Eddie Deezen), often leading to outrageous technological competitions.
Given the creative possibilities presented by Dexter's scientific wonders, Tartakovsky could go virtually anywhere with each episode's premise. The show also wore its inspirations clearly on its sleeve, from an entire episode riffing on "Speed Racer" to numerous Sam Raimi references. Through it all, Dexter's family dynamics serve as the show's constants, no matter how outlandish and surprisingly action-packed the stories get. "Dexter's Laboratory" remains a high point for the channel and is one of the most imaginative Cartoon Network shows ever.
2. Samurai Jack
Prolific animator Genndy Tartakovsky was already a major creative figure behind many of Cartoon Network's original shows when he created 2001's "Samurai Jack." The show starts with a feudal samurai (Phil LaMarr) transported centuries into the future by the demonic Aku (Mako), moments before defeating him in battle. Now in a dystopian future ruled by Aku, the samurai is given the nickname Jack as he searches for a way to return to his own time period. The series was revived for a fifth and final season in 2017, concluding Jack's time-displaced saga with a climactic showdown against Aku.
Tartakovsky was 10 years old when he came up with the idea of "Samurai Jack," revisiting and revising the concept as he began and progressed into his animation career. Though there is an overarching narrative, each episode works well on its own, drawing from a variety of pop culture influences. The final season ups the mature storytelling and emotional complexity of the series while delivering an appropriately bittersweet conclusion to the tale.
1. Adventure Time
Cartoon Network programming is all at once whimsical, irreverent, and full of timeless wish fulfillment with a touch of surrealism. No other original series produced by the channel encapsulated and blended those qualities better than "Adventure Time," created by Pendleton Ward. Set in the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo, the show follows the adventures of Finn (Jeremy Shada) and his shape-shifting canine companion Jake (John DiMaggio). Through their antics, Finn and Jake cross paths with many of their fantasy world's colorful figures, like Marceline the Vampire Queen (Olivia Olson) and Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch).
A post-apocalyptic show that's more interested in the return of magic and possibility than the fires of destruction, "Adventure Time" is a fun-filled coming-of-age tale. Every episode moves at a brisk pace, but delivers on the possibilities of childhood wonder, where the only real limit is one's own imagination. This is buoyed by a memorable ensemble cast, informing Finn and Jake's journey in this effervescent fantasy world. A laidback epic with a genuine sense of heart, "Adventure Time" gave its beloved characters closure while setting up further tales in the Land of Ooo.