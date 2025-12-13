Peter Greene, Known For Pulp Fiction And The Mask, Dead At 60

Peter Greene, a character actor best known for his villain roles in movies like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," has died at the age of 60.

Greene was found dead in his New York City apartment on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been released.

A native of New Jersey, Greene first broke out in 1994 with a pair of films: In "Pulp Fiction," he played the sadistic Zed, who was brought to justice by Bruce Willis' Butch and Ving Rhames' Marsellus; and in "The Mask," he played gangster Dorian Tyrell, who wanted the magical mask's powers for himself. Both movies were big hits at the box office and propelled Greene to a long career, mostly of playing crooks and heavies, that included "The Usual Suspects," "Blue Streak," and "Training Day."

On the TV side, Greene co-starred in the NBC mob drama "The Black Donnellys" as fearsome Irish gangster Dokey, who chopped off people's toes with an axe. (The show itself was axed in 2007 after just one season.) He also appeared in the series premiere of FX's "Justified," along with multiple episodes of "Life on Mars," "Chicago P.D.," and "For Life." His other TV credits include "Law & Order," "Hawaii Five-0," and Peacock's John Wick spin-off "The Continental." Earlier this year, he guest-starred in an episode of the Apple TV crime drama "Dope Thief."