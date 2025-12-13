The Simpsons Taps Lindsay Lohan To Voice Maggie — Get A Sneak Peek

Maggie Simpson is about to find her voice... and it's a voice you've heard before, too.

Lindsay Lohan will guest-star as the youngest Simpson child this week on Fox's animated sitcom "The Simpsons," the actress revealed on Instagram. "What a dream come true to be part of this iconic family," Lohan added in a caption.

She also posted a sneak peek from this Sunday's episode (8:30/7:30c, Fox), which sees a slightly older Maggie whimpering as a teenage Bart tries to take the family car keys. She cries out: "Please! Don't let Bart drive! It's too scary! He drives so wiggly, and everybody honks at us and yells bad words and shows us fingers!"

The official synopsis for the episode sheds a little more light on the premise: "Set in the near future, Marge is competently coping with the hormonal onslaught hitting her now teenage kids when she's suddenly struck by a big life change of her own, leaving Homer as the last sane person in the house... or is he?" Jon Lovitz will also reprise his role as Marge's old classmate Artie Ziff.

Lohan is just the latest celebrity to voice Maggie on "The Simpsons," though the baby is typically silent, sucking on her trademark red pacifier. In Season 2's "Bart vs. Thanksgiving," an uncredited Carol Kane voiced Maggie in a fantasy sequence. Then in Season 4's "Lisa's First Word," Elizabeth Taylor famously voiced Maggie, uttering the single word: "Daddy." James Earl Jones and "Simpsons" veteran Harry Shearer have also provided Maggie's voice in the show's annual "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween episodes.

Press PLAY above to hear Lohan as Maggie, and then tell us in the comments: How does she sound?