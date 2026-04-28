What To Watch Tuesday: R.J. Decker Wraps, Will Trent In Peril, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "R.J. Decker" finishes its freshman run, "Will Trent" faces danger, and Bear Grylls runs wild with Tiffany Haddish.
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Showtimes for April 28, 2026
NBA Playoffs
First round coverage continues with Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics (ESPN; 7 p.m.), Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks (NBC; 8 p.m.), and Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs (ESPN; 9:30 p.m.).
Farmer Wants a Wife
Three lucky ladies are chosen for solo-dates and a 24-hour head start acclimating to farm life, leaving the others scrambling to build their connections.
NCIS
The team races to help one of their own who has been framed for murder and caught in a widening conspiracy that could compromise national security; LL COOL J guest-stars.
Summer House
Dara talks to Mia about how quickly things happened between her and KJ; the crew parties on a boat.
Will Trent
Will and the team investigate a string of murders, uncovering a case far from ordinary; alone and grieving, Will faces a peril that leaves every breath a race against time.
Bear Grylls Is Running Wild
Tiffany Haddish braves a harsh desert terrain; starting on the Colorado River, Tiffany and Grylls must find their way out of a sandstone labyrinth.
Daredevil: Born Again
A synopsis was not made available by press time.
NCIS: Origins
Wheeler takes command when a car bomb goes off outside NIS headquarters; the truth about Franks' distaste for lawyers is revealed.
R.J. Decker
Season 1 finale: After R.J. learns the truth about what happened on the fateful day Lucas stole his camera, he enlists his inner circle to help him take down Victor Ochoa.
NCIS: Sydney
When a high-tech military drone kills a teenage girl, the team investigates whether the murderer is man or machine.