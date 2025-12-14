SNL Video: A Sweater-Clad Josh O'Connor Gets Cozy As A Sensitive Male Stripper

Finally, there's a stripper for women who like their men a little... softer.

"Saturday Night Live" host Josh O'Connor joined featured player Ben Marshall in this week's episode as a pair of sweater-wearing, feminism-promoting strippers who were hired for a bachelorette party. The bride played by Ashley Padilla insisted that strippers "aren't really my thing," but her friend played by Sarah Sherman assured her she got her "a different kind of stripper."

She opened the door to reveal Marshall and O'Connor as Auggie and Remington, clad in beanies and fuzzy sweaters, and the boys immediately asked for "consent to enter your home." Remington gazed into the bride's eyes warmly before telling her, "You're enough," while Auggie raved about a book he's been reading that's written by "a brilliant woman of color."

Don't worry, though, they do strip: Auggie put on a moody cover of Ginuwine's stripper anthem "Pony" while they swayed around and removed their fuzzy cardigans to reveal, well, another cardigan. The guys ended up getting a little too into each other as well — but the bride was kind of into it. In fact, when her groom-to-be (played by Mikey Day) showed up unannounced, the bride cheered the strippers on who they beat him to a pulp. Then the boys celebrated... by making out with each other, of course.

Press PLAY below to watch the sketch in full, and give this week's "SNL" a grade in our poll.