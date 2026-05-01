What To Watch Friday: Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters And American Gladiators Wrap, Wuthering Heights On HBO Max, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" wraps Season 2, "American Gladiators" crowns its winners, and Bridget Moynahan returns to "Boston Blue."
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Showtimes for May 1, 2026
American Gladiators
Season 1 finale: The winning male and female competitors earn the title of American Gladiator Champion.
Doin' It
A 30-year-old software engineer (Lilly Singh) moonlights as a substitute teacher where she’s unexpectedly assigned to teach sex education despite being a virgin; Stephanie Beatriz, Ana Gasteyer, and Utkarsh Ambudkar co-star.
For All Mankind
A desperate group of Marsies tries to rectify a dangerous situation.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Season 2 finale: Kong and Titan X face off in a colossal clash that threatens to reshape Skull Island.
Swapped
A tiny woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (Juno Temple) suddenly swap bodies, forcing them to team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.
Wuthering Heights
Tragedy strikes when Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), a woman from a wealthy family in 18th-century England.
Your Friends & Neighbors
Barney deals with Ashe’s audit of Nick’s Strong Ass Gym; Coop and Jack travel overseas to woo a big investor.
The 152nd Kentucky Oaks
Thoroughbred racing’s top three-year-old fillies compete, live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Sheriff Country
Sheriff Fox investigates a fatal shooting that appears to be a tragic accident during a lavish Fraley family boar hunt, setting off a chain of events with far-reaching consequences for Edgewater.
Fire Country
When a powerful storm sends a massive telephone pole crashing through a family home, station 42 races against time to pull off a dangerous rescue.
Zillow Gone Wild
Season 3 premiere: Jack McBrayer explores a house with a 727 airplane inside, plus a pink time capsule-esque penthouse.
Boston Blue
When a captured serial killer hints at the whereabouts of a missing child, Danny teams up with Erin (returning guest star Bridget Moynahan) in a tense race against time.