WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters And American Gladiators Wrap, Wuthering Heights On HBO Max, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, May 1, 2026 Apple TV

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" wraps Season 2, "American Gladiators" crowns its winners, and Bridget Moynahan returns to "Boston Blue."

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Showtimes for May 1, 2026

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American Gladiators

Prime Video FOUR EPISODES

Season 1 finale: The winning male and female competitors earn the title of American Gladiator Champion.

Doin' It

Paramount+ NEW TO STREAMING

A 30-year-old software engineer (Lilly Singh) moonlights as a substitute teacher where she’s unexpectedly assigned to teach sex education despite being a virgin; Stephanie Beatriz, Ana Gasteyer, and Utkarsh Ambudkar co-star.

For All Mankind

Apple TV

A desperate group of Marsies tries to rectify a dangerous situation.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Apple TV

Season 2 finale: Kong and Titan X face off in a colossal clash that threatens to reshape Skull Island.

Swapped

Netflix MOVIE PREMIERE

A tiny woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (Juno Temple) suddenly swap bodies, forcing them to team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

Wuthering Heights

HBO Max NEW TO STREAMING

Tragedy strikes when Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), a woman from a wealthy family in 18th-century England.

Your Friends & Neighbors

Apple TV

Barney deals with Ashe’s audit of Nick’s Strong Ass Gym; Coop and Jack travel overseas to woo a big investor.

ET

The 152nd Kentucky Oaks

NBC

Thoroughbred racing’s top three-year-old fillies compete, live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Sheriff Country

CBS

Sheriff Fox investigates a fatal shooting that appears to be a tragic accident during a lavish Fraley family boar hunt, setting off a chain of events with far-reaching consequences for Edgewater.

ET

Fire Country

CBS

When a powerful storm sends a massive telephone pole crashing through a family home, station 42 races against time to pull off a dangerous rescue.

ET

Zillow Gone Wild

HGTV

Season 3 premiere: Jack McBrayer explores a house with a 727 airplane inside, plus a pink time capsule-esque penthouse.

ET

Boston Blue

CBS

When a captured serial killer hints at the whereabouts of a missing child, Danny teams up with Erin (returning guest star Bridget Moynahan) in a tense race against time.

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