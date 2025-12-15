Rob Reiner Remembered As 'Brilliant And Kind' Man By Hollywood Friends And Co-Stars — Read Tributes

The family of Norman Lear, creator of "All in the Family," gave the following statement to Deadline: "The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, 'The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft.'"

Christopher Guest, who co-wrote and starred in "This Is Spinal Tap," and his wife, Reiner's "New Girl" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, offered the following statement to Variety: "Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michele Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them. There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve."

Kathy Bates, who took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her turn as Annie Wilkes in Reiner's 1990 adaptation of Stephen King's "Misery," told The Hollywood Reporter that she was "absolutely devastated" by Sunday's news, adding: "I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life."

Additional tributes are embedded below.