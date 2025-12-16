What To Watch Tuesday: NCIS And Sydney Go On Break, Fallout Returns, Voice Winner Revealed And More
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
Season 6 premiere: Letterman sits down with with Michael B. Jordan, content creator MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), and Jason Bateman.
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Season 4 finale: Eddie Jackson recruits chefs Mei Lin, Tiffani Faison, and Michael Voltaggio to turn Bobby Flay's kitchen into a winter "rumbleland."
NCIS
Fall finale: McGee and Torres try to recover a stolen truck filled with toy; the truth about Parker's mother is revealed; Knight gets her first NCIS: Elite mission.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
The women celebrate Mother's Day without any husbands or kids; Bronwyn unveils her method for enforcing the Friendship Commandments; Meredith wakes up on the wrong side of the bed.
Fallout
Season 2 premiere: Lucy and The Ghoul continue searching the wastes for Hank and Barb.
Great Performances: Nutcracker from English National Ballet
With an Edwardian London backdrop, this particular production centralizes Clara throughout the story as she embarks on a fantastical adventure in a magical, dreamlike realm with her enchanted nutcracker.
NCIS: Sydney
Fall finale: The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on Polar Night Eve; they rush to make it out before their plane engine freezes.
Vanderpump Rules
New hostess Angelica catches Jason’s eye at SUR's annual photoshoot; Venus confronts Marcus and Kim about their relationship; Natalie and Shayne go on their first date.
The Voice
Season 28 finale: The winner is revealed; Khalid and XG perform.
The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy – ABC News Special
Following the tragic news of the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, the one-hour special tells the story of the life of the beloved director, producer and actor and his wife, a photographer, producer and writer known for her work in documentary and political activism.