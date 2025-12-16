Boots Canceled At Netflix After One Season

The tour of duty is over for "Boots": Netflix has canceled the gay-themed military dramedy after just one season, Deadline reports. (TVLine has reached out to Netflix for confirmation.)

"Parenthood" alum Miles Heizer starred as Cameron, a closeted gay teen from New Orleans who enlists in the U.S. Marines in 1990, before the days of "don't ask, don't tell." Liam Oh co-starred as Ray, Cameron's friend who enlists along with him, with Max Parker as drill instructor Sergeant Sullivan. "Bates Motel" vet Vera Farmiga played Cameron's neglectful mom Barbara.

Created by Andy Parker (based on the memoir "The Pink Marine") and executive-produced by TV legend Norman Lear, "Boots" debuted in October with an eight-episode freshman season. It drew sharp criticism, though, from President Trump's Pentagon, who condemned the show as "woke garbage."

Were you hoping to do more drills with "Boots" in a Season 2? Give us your thoughts on the cancellation news in a comment below.