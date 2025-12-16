As host Alan Cumming says in the newly release trailer for "The Traitors," "The stakes are high and trust is low." Par for the course if you're brave enough to enter Alan's castle.

Peacock released the new video Tuesday, finally giving us our first footage of what's to come when Season 4 hits the streamer. (The season kicks off Thursday, Jan. 8 with its first three episodes at 9/8c; two more episodes follow on Thursday, Jan. 15; then, it's one episode weekly until the finale and reunion special drop on Thursday, Feb. 26.)

The trailer (watch it embedded above) kicks off with Lisa Rinna making one bold statement: "I think I'm gonna play this game in a way that maybe no one's ever played it." (Oh, yeah?) Meanwhile, Monét X Change came to be "treacherous" and "shady" in her pursuit of the quarter mill.

The rest of the cast is comprised of olympians, "Survivor" castaways, "Big Brother" houseguests, Bravo Housewives, and comedian Ron Funches (Go Ron!). Get a glimpse of the full cast by clicking here.

The clip also showcases some truly horrific new challenges including a chainsaw and some devilish creatures lurking about the castle grounds. (And did we just see a fountain spurting blood?! OK, OK, it looks like red-dyed water, but still!)

Knives are out, hoods are on... are you ready to re-enter the castle?

Watch the full trailer by pressing PLAY above, then tell us: Which players are you rooting for to win "The Traitors"? Drop some comments below!