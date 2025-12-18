The Hunting Wives Star Brittany Snow (Unsuccessfully) Lobbied To Change A Key Scene

In the Netflix series "The Hunting Wives," Brittany Snow's Sophie O'Neil gets into plenty of shenanigans involving sex, booze, drugs; and, of course, let's not forget about the murder conspiracy. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Snow revealed that while she could wrap her head around most of Sophie's decisions, one story element didn't totally sit right.

"The one that I really did not like — and I was very clear with Rebecca [Cutter, the showrunner] about this — was that [Sophie] has this really intense conversation with Graham [Evan Jonigkeit], and they're talking about their divorce and if they ever really loved each other," she said. "There is love there, and it's very nuanced because there is a friendship and a loyalty there, and they have this beautiful scene that was originally much longer, and we're crying. Then she goes directly to Margo's and has sex with her!"

While the Texas-set thriller — which has been renewed for a second season — revolves around the romance between Sophie and Malin Akerman's debaucherous socialite Margo Banks, Snow nevertheless found Sophie's seemingly instant compartmentalization of the two relationships baffling.

"I was like, 'Where is her child in this?!' She didn't even get a snack in between — she just went straight into that. I was like, 'Can there be a buffer in between?' But no, she didn't write that."

The star isn't the only one suggesting that her show makes some abrupt tonal swings. Even "Saturday Night Live" has joked about "The Hunting Wives," saying: "It's like if 'The L Word' took place in 'Yellowstone.'"