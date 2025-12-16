The Pitt Season 2 Trailer Pits Robby Against Langdon — With A New Doctor Scrubbing In
Siri, play "Baby" by Robert Bradley's Blackwater Surprise — because we're heading back for another shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.
HBO Max on Tuesday released a full-length trailer for Season 2 of "The Pitt," which premieres Jan. 8. New episodes roll out Thursdays at 9 p.m. through April 16.
A teaser that debuted in August previewed Dr. Frank Langdon's first day back at PTMC following a stint in rehab, set on the 4th of July. It's also Robby's last day before he embarks on a three-month sabbatical, and he has little empathy for his former protégé, relegating Langdon to triage. (Mel seems especially excited for Langdon to be back; Santos, not so much.)
Dana appears to be returning for her first shift after taking time to recover — both physically and mentally — from the attack by an irate patient late in Season 1. Her focus, however, quickly turns to Robby, as she suggests to a fellow hospital worker that he's "trying to outrun some old ghosts." Abbot checks in before Robby makes use of his PTO, asking our chief, "There's going to be a lot of time to self-reflect. You sure you can handle that?" Robby scoffs, but offers no verbal answer.
What The Pitt Season 2 Trailer Reveals
The footage hints at why Season 2's shift may expand from 12 to 15 hours, with a nearby hospital's computer system going offline — potentially leaving PTMC next in line to go fully analog. On top of that, Robby must contend with his replacement: Dr. Al-Hashimi, played by new series regular Sepideh Moafi, who is already looking to implement changes to the emergency department.
Elsewhere, Cassie overshares, bluntly suggesting she needs to "get laid." We also glimpse a new plaque honoring PTMC's response to Pittfest, mounted alongside the hospital's wall of frontline heroes. Dana dispenses guidance to a new nursing grad (Laëtitia Hollard), while new med students (Lucas Iverson and Irene Choi) stand alongside Whitaker and Samira as the emergency department braces for another crisis. And perhaps most interestingly, Langdon is shown fist-bumping Louie — the ED's resident drunk and the same patient from whom he stole Librium in Season 1.
Who's Returning for The Pitt Season 2
In addition to Noah Wyle (Robby), Patrick Ball (Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana), Supriya Ganesh (Samira), Fiona Dourif (Cassie), Taylor Dearden (Mel), Isa Briones (Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker) and Shabana Azeez (Javadi), Season 2 of "The Pitt" will include new series regular Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi.
Recurring guest stars Shawn Hatosy (Abbot), Alexandra Metz (Garcia) and Ken Kirby (Shen) are also confirmed for Season 2. For additional guest cast intel, click here.
What are you hoping to see in "The Pitt" Season 2, and what stood out to you most in the trailer above? Leave a comment and let us know.