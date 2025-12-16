The Pitt Season 2 Trailer Pits Robby Against Langdon — With A New Doctor Scrubbing In

Siri, play "Baby" by Robert Bradley's Blackwater Surprise — because we're heading back for another shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

HBO Max on Tuesday released a full-length trailer for Season 2 of "The Pitt," which premieres Jan. 8. New episodes roll out Thursdays at 9 p.m. through April 16.

A teaser that debuted in August previewed Dr. Frank Langdon's first day back at PTMC following a stint in rehab, set on the 4th of July. It's also Robby's last day before he embarks on a three-month sabbatical, and he has little empathy for his former protégé, relegating Langdon to triage. (Mel seems especially excited for Langdon to be back; Santos, not so much.)

Dana appears to be returning for her first shift after taking time to recover — both physically and mentally — from the attack by an irate patient late in Season 1. Her focus, however, quickly turns to Robby, as she suggests to a fellow hospital worker that he's "trying to outrun some old ghosts." Abbot checks in before Robby makes use of his PTO, asking our chief, "There's going to be a lot of time to self-reflect. You sure you can handle that?" Robby scoffs, but offers no verbal answer.