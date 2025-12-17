What To Watch Wednesday: Survivor, Ink Master And The Floor Winners Revealed, Sistas Finale, Jingle Ball, And More
On TV this Wednesday: "Survivor" crowns a winner, "Sistas" wraps Season 9, and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball rings in holiday cheer. (Programming note: President Trump will deliver a national address at 9 p.m. ET, interrupting primetime on the broadcast networks.)
Showtimes for December 17, 2025
Ink Master
Season 17 finale: Four finalists reveal their Master Canvas tattoos; an unexpected guest judge raises the stakes as one artist takes home $250,000 and the title of Ink Master.
Murder in Monaco
The documentary unpacks the mysterious 1999 murder of billionaire banker, Edmond Safra.
Palm Royale
Virginia enlists Maxine and Douglas to help find the Russian mole; the arrival of a new family member complicates the matter.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
After boarding the Princess Andromeda cruise ship, Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson make waves when confronted with an unexpected foe and his new band of cronies.
What's In the Box?
Series premiere: In this game show hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, players answer trivia questions to win spectacular hidden prizes — or steal them from the competition.
The Challenge
CT and Turbo's blow-up shakes the room, Ashley vs. Aneesa pulls Nany in, Bananas and Dee spill relationship tea, and TJ's surprise steals the show; Justice for Leka sparks fireworks before a trip down memory lane.
The Floor
Season 4 finale: The final 16 players must conquer the toughest, most intimidating categories yet; one contestant walks away with the $250,000 prize.
Survivor
Season 49 finale: A boat arrives with instructions for an advantage for the final immunity challenge; one castaway is crowned Sole Survivor and wins the $1 million prize.
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Alex Warren, Audrey Hobert, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Feid, Jessie Murph, The Kid LAROI, Laufey, Leon Thomas, MONSTA X, Myles Smith, Nelly, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Reneé Rapp, Sean Paul, and Zara Larsson perform.
Sistas
Season 9 finale: After a night out, some wake up happy, some wake up confused and shocked; nothing could prepare the Sistas for whats to come.
Southern Charm
Madison fills Patricia in on Craig's hot tub hangouts and his love triangle with Salley and Charley; Craig and his assistant get ready to host a “Stars and Stripes” party.