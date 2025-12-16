AT&T Actress Milana Vayntrub Found An Unusual Way To Turn Risqué Photos Into Good Deeds

You may know Milana Vayntrub from her tenure as AT&T spokesperson Lily. Several victims of the Los Angeles wildfires now know her as the person whose spicy photos helped them rebuild.

In early 2025, Vayntrub offered exclusive, boudoir-style photos to those who donated to a GoFundMe; the proceeds benefitted a single mother caring for a disabled son. Per Vayntrub, the woman had lost everything in the fires that ravaged Los Angeles in January.

That effort, as well as a similar one that followed in summer 2025, has raised more than $500,000 for those in need, Vayntrub announced Tuesday via her Instagram account.

"I had this full-on crazy idea for an experiment," she wrote. "After the LA fires this year, I saw that what people really needed was some cash. So I wondered if you and me could try something ridiculous & team up to help the people affected."

Per Vayntrub, her first round of fundraising netted $170,000 in four days. Her second, which reportedly made $350,000, went to My Tribe Rise, an Altadena, California-based organization that used the money for direct grants for fire survivors.

Vayntrub is working with Only Philanthropy, an organization that (per its website) is "using the male gaze to fight the blaze."

In her Instagram post, Vayntrub encouraged her fans to suggest other famous faces and causes they'd like to see featured in an Only Philanthropy campaign.

"This is the best thing I've ever been part of," she wrote. "Thank you. Truly."

In addition to her many AT&T commercials over the years, Vayntrub's TV credits include "This Is Us," "ER," "House of Lies," "Silicon Valley" and "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."