10 Best Late Night Talk Show Hosts Of All Time, Ranked

You've had a long day. You're worn out but not necessarily "tired." Or you're comfy in bed and want some light entertainment before shutting your eyes. What are you going to watch?

Enter: the late-night talk show. Built around a comedic host, topical monologue jokes, sketches, bits, interviews, and musical performances, this time-honored American TV form packages the variety show in a way that feels both familiar and intimate. While late-night faces more competition than ever — especially from Internet comedians who can riff on current events without impediment — it remains a defining part of the television landscape.

So who, among all the late-night shows, are the best hosts? We've examined the form, focusing on figures who led traditional talk shows and ruling out personalities whose programs don't feature conventional interviews (i.e., Samantha Bee, John Oliver, or Amber Ruffin). And in the fashion of David Letterman himself, we're counting down the top 10 best late-night talk show hosts of all time.