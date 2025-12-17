Oscars Shake-Up: Awards Ceremony To Move To YouTube In 2029

When the Academy Awards enter a new century, they'll also air on a new platform for the first time in more than 50 years.

Beginning in 2029, the Oscars will stream exclusively on YouTube in a new deal that extends through at least 2033, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. The move will take effect for the Oscars' 101st ceremony and will put not only the full awards show on YouTube, but red carpet coverage and behind-the-scenes content, as well.

In the United States, the stream will be available live to YouTube TV subscribers.

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement. "The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube's vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale."

Added Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, "The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry. Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy."

Since the first televised Oscars ceremony in 1953, rights to the broadcast have alternated between NBC and ABC, the latter of which has now been airing the Oscars since 1976. ABC's current contract with the Academy runs through the 100th Oscars in 2028.

Nominations for the 2026 Oscars will be announced Thursday, January 22, with the broadcast then airing Sunday, March 15.

