What To Watch Friday: CBS And NBC Fall Finales, One Battle After Another On HBO Max, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: A tense case hits "Boston Blue," "Taxi" stars reunite on "Happy's Place," and "One Battle After Another" streams on HBO Max.
Showtimes for December 19, 2025
Born to Be Wild
Narrated by Hugh Bonneville, the nature docuseries follows six endangered young animals — from elephant calves to penguin chicks — and the extraordinary people who raise and re-wild them to help save their species.
Breakdown: 1975
The documentary explores how a turbulent era gave rise to iconic movies like "Taxi Driver," "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," and "Network," featuring insights from Martin Scorsese, Ellen Burstyn, Seth Rogen, and more.
The Creep Tapes
Season 2 finale: A visit from an estranged family member goes haywire.
HIM
A promising young football player (Tyriq Withers) goes on a blood-chilling journey with an aging, legendary quarterback (Marlon Wayans) into the inner sanctum of fame and power.
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
After nearly a decade away, Nanjiani returns to Chicago in a new special that tackles anxiety, the perils of buying drugs pre-legalization, and most importantly, cat medication.
Mo' Waffles
Series premiere: When a hip hop legend vanishes before his waffle joint's opening, his oddball crew must crack the case, wondering if one of them could be the culprit; Grant Gibbs, Ashley Gill, and Robin Jordan star.
One Battle After Another
A washed-up revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) jumps into action when his evil nemesis resurfaces and his daughter (Chase Infiniti) goes missing; Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor co-star.
Pluribus
Carol takes a different tack with The Others and discovers more than she anticipated; Manousos awakens in unfamiliar surroundings.
Happy's Place
Fall finale: When Isabella starts dating again, Bobbie can't wait to meet her new man... until she learns Isabella is dating her professor; "Taxi" vets Carol Kane and Christopher Lloyd guest-star.
Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day
Boxing disruptor Jake Paul challenges heavyweight powerhouse Anthony Joshua live in a career-defining super fight.
Power Book IV: Force
While some relationships are mended, other brewing tensions reach their boiling point, setting the stage for unlikely allies.
Sheriff Country
Fall finale: After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater’s most power families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets.
Sweet Holiday Romance
A pastry chef (Erin Karpluk) enters a Christmas cookie competition and teams up with a fudge shop owner (Christopher Russell) to create the perfect confection.
Twelve Dates of Christmas
Limited series finale: As the twelfth date draws near, Kate is feeling confident in her choices; when new information comes to light, she can no longer deny her true feelings.
Stumble
Fall finale: Courteney tries to find an assistant she can trust to lighten her load and help her elevate the team — and in the process, makes a shocking discovery about who leaked the tape that got her fired.
Fire Country
Fall finale: When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head.
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Ashur desperately maneuvers to secure a place in the upcoming games of the Ludi Apollinares before the imminent arrival of Marcus Crassus.
Boston Blue
Fall finale: Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case, and Jonah’s anger over his father’s death threatens to unravel fragile family ties.
It's Florida, Man
In search of legendary cryptid the Skunk Ape, a Sarasota man and his new compadre travel to the Everglades, where they make contact with the Sasquatch-like beast with the help of some magic mushrooms.