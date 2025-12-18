WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Thursday: Emily In Paris Returns, Georgie & Mandy, Ghosts, And Elsbeth Head For Hiatus And More

By Claire Franken
What To Watch On TV And Streaming Thursday, December 18, 2025 Netflix

On TV this Thursday: "Emily in Paris" heads to Rome, and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Ghosts," and "Elsbeth" hit pause.

Showtimes for December 18, 2025

ET

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake

HBO Max

After plunging into the unknown, Fionna, Cake, and Huntress Wizard are forced to confront difficult truths.

Carl Weber's The Family Business

BET+

Season 6 finale: An enraged Bobby confronts Paris; Sonya goes into labor; Donna steps into her power with the Alliance; a surprise donor emerges to save Vincent's life.

Emily in Paris

Netflix 10-EPISODE BINGE

Season 5 premiere: Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city.

The Kardashians

Hulu

Kylie has an unexpected visitor and needs backup from Kris and Scott; Kim breaks down over her impending bar exam; Khloé goes to Nashville to interview Dolly Parton.

Vera's Holiday Flop

BET+ MOVIE PREMIERE

A high school reunion — what could go wrong? Vera (Charity Jordan) is not ready for this wild weekend packed with old flames, bad decisions, and big laughs.

ET

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

CBS TWO EPISODES

Fall finale: Georgie's feud with a rival store threatens his partnership with Ruben; Mandy finds out Georgie's been keeping secrets; Audrey plans an unexpected Christmas vacation.

Next Level Baker

Fox

Season 1 finale: The final five bakers tackle a towering three-tier cake challenge, but only one baker will rise to the top and walk away with the $25,000 prize.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

Boz takes the group's single status into her own hands and hosts a speed-dating party; Dorit shows off her charm, while Erika gets stage fright in front of the bachelors.

ET

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks.

ET

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?

HBO

This documentary offers a revealing portrait of frontman Adam Duritz, and the emotional and creative toll a band's meteoric rise can have on a musical artist — tracing how he navigated early fame while crafting a raw, defiant follow-up to the band's debut album.

Ghosts

CBS TWO EPISODES, SPECIAL TIME

Fall finale: Sam's Christmas Eve TV interview takes an unexpected turn; Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in Christmas; Sam learns what life would be like if she couldn't see the ghosts.

The Great Christmas Light Fight

ABC TWO EPISODES

Season 13 finale: In the final showdown of the season, three families share their versions of winter wonderlands.

ET

Elsbeth

CBS

Fall finale: When an avant-garde choreographer's "Nutcracker" rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet; Andrew Rannells guest-stars. 

