What To Watch Thursday: Emily In Paris Returns, Georgie & Mandy, Ghosts, And Elsbeth Head For Hiatus And More
On TV this Thursday: "Emily in Paris" heads to Rome, and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Ghosts," and "Elsbeth" hit pause.
Showtimes for December 18, 2025
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake
After plunging into the unknown, Fionna, Cake, and Huntress Wizard are forced to confront difficult truths.
Carl Weber's The Family Business
Season 6 finale: An enraged Bobby confronts Paris; Sonya goes into labor; Donna steps into her power with the Alliance; a surprise donor emerges to save Vincent's life.
Emily in Paris
Season 5 premiere: Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city.
The Kardashians
Kylie has an unexpected visitor and needs backup from Kris and Scott; Kim breaks down over her impending bar exam; Khloé goes to Nashville to interview Dolly Parton.
Vera's Holiday Flop
A high school reunion — what could go wrong? Vera (Charity Jordan) is not ready for this wild weekend packed with old flames, bad decisions, and big laughs.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Fall finale: Georgie's feud with a rival store threatens his partnership with Ruben; Mandy finds out Georgie's been keeping secrets; Audrey plans an unexpected Christmas vacation.
Next Level Baker
Season 1 finale: The final five bakers tackle a towering three-tier cake challenge, but only one baker will rise to the top and walk away with the $25,000 prize.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Boz takes the group's single status into her own hands and hosts a speed-dating party; Dorit shows off her charm, while Erika gets stage fright in front of the bachelors.
Thursday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks.
Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?
This documentary offers a revealing portrait of frontman Adam Duritz, and the emotional and creative toll a band's meteoric rise can have on a musical artist — tracing how he navigated early fame while crafting a raw, defiant follow-up to the band's debut album.
Ghosts
Fall finale: Sam's Christmas Eve TV interview takes an unexpected turn; Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in Christmas; Sam learns what life would be like if she couldn't see the ghosts.
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Season 13 finale: In the final showdown of the season, three families share their versions of winter wonderlands.
Elsbeth
Fall finale: When an avant-garde choreographer's "Nutcracker" rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet; Andrew Rannells guest-stars.