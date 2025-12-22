What To Watch Monday: Christina Aguilera Christmas Special, Raymond Reunion Continues And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: Christina Aguilera celebrates Christmas, "Holiday Baking Championship" declares a winner, and the "Everybody Loves Raymond" reunion continues.
Showtimes for December 22, 2025
Elway
Told in his own words, the documentary shares the definitive story of Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway as he goes deep on his NFL dreams, heartbreaks, and Super Bowl redemption.
The Mighty Nein
Season 1 finale: After the Mighty Nein reunite, they embark on an elaborate heist to steal the mysterious Kryn artifact for The Gentleman.
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball
Season 2 premiere: The wonderfully weird world tackles a promposal involving Penny faking her own death, wild animals invading the suburbs, and a student cult attempting a yearbook séance.
NBA Monday
First up, the Charlotte Hornets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then at 9:30 p.m., the Memphis Grizzlies face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Below Deck Mediterranean
A blast from the past has one of the crew members desperate to reignite an old flame; a guest leaves an unwelcome surprise in the shower, setting off a mystery within the interior.
Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2
This one-hour show gives viewers who loved the first special another opportunity to reminisce and revisit the laughter and joy from the original CBS series.
Holiday Baking Championship
Season 12 finale: The bakers make large-scale, over-the-top naughty vs. nice cakes; one contestant wins $25,000 and the title of Holiday Baking Champion.
Monday Night Football
The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Indianapolis Colts.
Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris
The singer performs holiday classics and career hits against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower; special guests include Sheila E. and Yseult.
Hollywood Squares
Featured celebs include Tichina Arnold, Michelle Buteau, Ana Gasteyer, Pete Holmes, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, and Meghan Trainor.