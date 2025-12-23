What To Watch Tuesday: Kennedy Center Honors, Taylor Swift Docuseries Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: President Trump lords over the Kennedy Center Honors, Taylor Swift reaches the end of an era, and Colleen Hoover's latest hits Paramount+.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for December 23, 2025
Eden
A group of disillusioned outsiders — played by Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and Sydney Sweeney — abandon civilization, only to discover that the greatest threat isn’t the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other.
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Season 3 premiere: With billion-dollar dreams and a partnership with eBay, Ken Goldin goes global with an amazing array of memorabilia — and some truly unusual finds.
Regretting You
The Colleen Hoover adaptation centers on a mother (Allison Williams) and daughter (Mckenna Grace) as they navigate the aftermath of a devastating accident that uncovers a shocking betrayal; Dave Franco co-stars.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era
Docuseries finale: The singer delivers more behind-the-scenes insight as the Eras Tour comes to a close.
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers (airing at 7:30 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Kennedy Center Honors
Honorees include singer George Strait, rock band KISS, Tony winner Michael Crawford, Grammy-winning disco pioneer Gloria Gaynor, and Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone; President Trump hosts.
Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House
Limited series finale: As their daughter prepares to head off to college, Chip and Jo race to finish their Colorado retreat.
The Oval
Season 6 finale: Constance drops a bomb on Hunter; Victoria and Jason fight for their lives.