WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: Kennedy Center Honors, Taylor Swift Docuseries Finale, And More

By Claire Franken
What To Watch On TV And Streaming Tuesday, December 23, 2025 CBS

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: President Trump lords over the Kennedy Center Honors, Taylor Swift reaches the end of an era, and Colleen Hoover's latest hits Paramount+.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for December 23, 2025

ET

Eden

Netflix NEW TO STREAMING

A group of disillusioned outsiders — played by Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and Sydney Sweeney — abandon civilization, only to discover that the greatest threat isn’t the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other. 

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix SIX-EPISODE BINGE

Season 3 premiere: With billion-dollar dreams and a partnership with eBay, Ken Goldin goes global with an amazing array of memorabilia — and some truly unusual finds.

Regretting You

Paramount+ NEW TO STREAMING

The Colleen Hoover adaptation centers on a mother (Allison Williams) and daughter (Mckenna Grace) as they navigate the aftermath of a devastating accident that uncovers a shocking betrayal; Dave Franco co-stars.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era

Disney+ TWO EPISODES

Docuseries finale: The singer delivers more behind-the-scenes insight as the Eras Tour comes to a close. 

ET

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

NBC

The Denver Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers (airing at 7:30 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.

Kennedy Center Honors

CBS

Honorees include singer George Strait, rock band KISS, Tony winner Michael Crawford, Grammy-winning disco pioneer Gloria Gaynor, and Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone; President Trump hosts.

ET

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House

HGTV, Magnolia Network

Limited series finale: As their daughter prepares to head off to college, Chip and Jo race to finish their Colorado retreat. 

The Oval

BET TWO EPISODES

Season 6 finale: Constance drops a bomb on Hunter; Victoria and Jason fight for their lives.

Recommended