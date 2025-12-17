Paradise's Sterling K. Brown Drops Season 2 Intel: When To Expect A Major Twist, Who Gets A Backstory Episode And More (Exclusive First Look)

The "Paradise" bunker may be open, but star/executive producer Sterling K. Brown's lips are sealed.

Mostly.

Of course, Brown isn't at liberty to offer a ton of detail about Season 2 of his and Dan Fogelman's Hulu series: The element of surprise that served "Paradise" so well in its freshman run is preserved in its return, which kicks off with three episodes dropping on Monday, February 23. But the Emmy winner is excited to tell TVLine as much as he possibly can about the new season, which picks up after Brown's Xavier Collins commandeers Air Force One, cranks open the underground bunker where he's been living, and heads out in search of his wife, Teri.

With new co-stars like Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies") and Thomas Doherty ("Tell Me Lies"), the upcoming season "is going to be really good," Brown says gleefully. "I can't wait."

We can't, either! Take a good look at the exclusive first look photo above, then scroll down to see what we could get Brown to give up — starting with the character returns we saw in that first trailer.