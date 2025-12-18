Leonardo DiCaprio Says This Growing Pains Decision Helped Launch His Movie Career

Leonardo DiCaprio has had an illustrious career on the big screen... but it might not have happened if not for a fateful decision on the set of "Growing Pains."

DiCaprio looked back at his early days in showbiz in an "Actors on Actors" conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Variety, including his time as homeless teen Luke Brower on the long-running ABC family sitcom. "Growing Pains" may have just been a blip in DiCaprio's career, but he actually credits the show with letting him leave to take on his breakout film role opposite Robert De Niro in 1993's "This Boy's Life."

"I did one year on 'Growing Pains,' then I got the movie 'This Boy's Life,' which was my first starring role," DiCaprio remembered. "They were so incredibly awesome to me because I think that we were going to do another year on 'Growing Pains,' and the late great Alan Thicke and everyone got together and said, 'Let the kid go do this.' It was really an amazing moment."