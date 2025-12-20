Every Sequel In Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Explained

Season 3 of "Star Wars: Visions," now available on Disney+, marks a return to the animated series' anime origins. "Star Wars: Visions" began as an opportunity for different anime studios to put their own stamps on the Star Wars saga; Season 2 expanded the scope to include animation studios from all over the world.

"Star Wars: Visions" Season 3 continues the stories of Season 1 shorts "The Duel" by Kamikaze Douga, "The Ninth Jedi" by Production I.G., and "The Village Bride" by Kinema Citrus Co. Of these, "The Duel" has notably received prior spin-offs in the form of a one-shot "Visions" comic and a novel, "Ronin: A Visions Novel," which expanded on the episode's story. "The Ninth Jedi," meanwhile, is set for further continuation with a spin-off animated series, "Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi," set to debut in 2026. After Season 2's global detour, Season 3 marks the first time any "Star Wars: Visions" shorts have received on-screen continuations.

"The Duel: Payback," "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope," and "The Lost Ones" all expand on the most captivating stories in "Star Wars: Visions." Scroll down for a deep dive on each!