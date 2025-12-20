The Powerpuff Girls Villain Who's Also A Former Member Of A Real Chart-Topping Alt-Rock Band

In one of the most unique crossovers in television history, a villain from the Cartoon Network series "The Powerpuff Girls" joined the real-world rock band Gorillaz for a stint in 2018.

If you're wondering how an animated character can play bass for an act that exists in our 3D reality: Gorillaz are a cartoon-meatspace hybrid project in which illustrator Jamie Hewlett conjures up Gorillaz' visual components while singer-songwriter Damon Albarn pens and performs the tunes. The songs are real, but the band members are imaginary.

Fans of "The Powerpuff Girls" may remember Ace (voiced by Jeff Bennett on the show) as the teenage leader of a gang of misfits, as well as a brief and misguided love interest for Buttercup in the 1998 episode "Buttercrush." According to Gorillaz mythology, when a prison sentence forced longtime bassist Murdoc Niccals to step away from the group, Ace came onboard to cover for the recording of the band's sixth album, "The Now Now," as well as its touring and promotional cycle (which included the music video for "Humility," also featuring Jack Black).

The erstwhile cable TV crook only stuck around for about a year until Murdoc's legal problems cleared up enough for him to play the remaining tour dates. During a Q-and-A session with fans, Murdoc stated that Ace planned to "write his memoirs" now that his time with Gorillaz had concluded.

