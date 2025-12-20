5 Essential The Sopranos Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Trying to identify the best episodes from "The Sopranos" is like trying to pick the best cured meat at one of their family dinners. There's simply too much to choose from in David Chase's groundbreaking crime drama about Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), the mob boss who suffers from debilitating, inexplicable panic attacks. Worry not, though. We've managed to find five essential episodes in one of the best TV shows of all time that (for the most part) even viewers who are brand new to the series can enjoy.

Nearly two decades after the divisive and heavily discussed finale, "The Sopranos" remains a fixture of American popular culture. In fact, Tony's now-grown kids Meadow and A.J. (Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler) appeared in a Super Bowl commercial as recently as 2022. If we're still obsessing about this show in 2025, we'll probably still be talking about it in 2050; so, if you've felt left out of "The Sopranos" conversation up until now, it's definitely not too late to join in.