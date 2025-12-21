The 'Bizarre' Impact Henry Cavill Had On A Witcher Co-Star's Performance

Henry Cavill left "The Witcher" ahead of season 4, but not before inadvertently imparting some of Geralt's characteristics on co-star Freya Allan. The actress, who plays Ciri on Netflix's hit fantasy series, revealed that she learned a lot from Cavill simply by observing the way he conducted himself while in-character as Geralt of Rivia — whether she intended to or not.

"I think there is definitely an element of Henry's physicality in fighting that I've, in some ways, adopted," Allan tells Entertainment Weekly. "Also, sometimes even in the way I've been walking, I weirdly found was like him, which is bizarre."

According to Allan, there is a joke on set where everyone says she's the real Witcher, which she finds flattering (and is also a testament to her ability to ape her former co-star's mannerisms). However, Liam Hemsworth is the actor who's been tasked with playing Geralt on "The Witcher" moving forward, and the jury is still out regarding whether the fandom has accepted him as a worthy replacement for Cavill, whose outings as the loner warrior were well-received. However, the new Geralt has Allan's support in the wake of Cavill's polarizing exit from the series, as she knows he faces a difficult challenge in winning people over.