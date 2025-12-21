Breaking Bad Name-Dropped Better Call Saul's Breakout Characters Years Before Their Debut

Since "Better Call Saul" is a prequel to "Breaking Bad," there was always going to be plenty of character overlap. Jimmy "Saul Goodman" McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) are obviously "Breaking Bad" mainstays, but the show is also rife with other familiar figures from Albuquerque's underbelly, from Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) to Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz). Even Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) turn up, though the show wisely keeps them out of the picture until Season 6, by which time "Better Call Saul" was a long-established prestige show that didn't have to worry about the central "Breaking Bad" duo stealing the spotlight.

It's only natural for a spin-off series to feature a combo platter of familiar faces and new characters like Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), but "Better Call Saul" also employed another template for character introduction. Two of the show's most interesting breakout characters were already introduced on "Breaking Bad"... and in the same scene, no less. In Saul Goodman's very first "Breaking Bad" episode, he name-drops two people who are otherwise conspicuously absent from the show: Ignacio and Lalo. "Better Call Saul" finally reveals the faces behind the names, to the point of making them main characters: Ignacio "Nacho" Varga (Michael Mando) and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

We first meet Saul Goodman in "Breaking Bad" Season 2, Episode 8 (fittingly titled "Better Call Saul"). Here, Walt and Jesse clumsily abduct the lawyer in order to convince him to cooperate. At first, Saul is genuinely terrified. "No, it wasn't me. It was Ignacio. He's the one," the lawyer blurts out in a desperate bid for survival. Once realizing that the captors aren't cartel people, Saul is visibly relieved. "Lalo didn't send you?" he asks Jesse. "Oh, thank God."