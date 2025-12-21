Shannen Doherty's Charmed Co-Star Thinks Her Firing Was 'Sick And Twisted'

The late Shannen Doherty's 2001 firing from "Charmed" remains one of TV's most infamous departures, and as revealed in a recent episode of the "House of Halliwell podcast, it's something her former co-stars are still struggling to understand.

Doherty, who played eldest sister Prue Halliwell during the first three seasons, was fired from The WB's hit witch series after Alyssa Milano, who portrayed youngest sister Phoebe, allegedly demanded that her co-star be removed from the show or else she'd walk. Milano denies getting Doherty fired from "Charmed," noting that decisions like that were above her pay grade.

That said, Holly Marie Combs, who played middle sister Piper, is firmly on Doherty's side. During a recent episode of the show's rewatch podcast, which Combs co-hosts with "Charmed" co-stars Brian Krause and Drew Fuller, she asserted that everyone involved in the series is too scared to discuss the truth out of fear of the fandom fighting back. However, she maintains that the decision to fire Doherty and kill off her character following the Season 3 finale was wrong.

"There was just so many different ways it could have been handled," Combs said. "And the fact of the matter is it was handled so s****ily. It was such a massive insult to injury to let her direct [the season 3 finale] and go out on this high note. Like, it's just so sick and twisted."

Combs has backed up some details from Doherty's story in the past, claiming that a producer told her that Milano made the network choose between the pair and threatened to sue, forcing them into a sticky situation. As previously mentioned, though, Milano disputes these accusations, and regrets that she and her former co-stars haven't been able to move past the situation.