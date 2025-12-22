Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Features The Fourth Appearance Of A Season 1 Character

"Star Wars: Visions" Season 3 features sequels to several shorts from the Disney+ animated series' first season. Among them is a sequel to "The Duel," an Akira Kurosawa-inspired short from Kamikaze Douga that introduced the lone Sith known only as the Ronin.

The episode marks the Ronin's return to the TV series, but this isn't the character's first new adventure since his original appearance. In fact, it's his fourth overall. Following the first season of "Star Wars: Visions," the Ronin went on to appear in the original novel "Ronin: A Visions Novel" in 2021 and, a year later, the comic "Visions" #1. The comic appearance served as a prequel to the original short. The novel begins with a retelling of "The Duel: Payback" and then continues the Ronin's story beyond what was seen on screen, fleshing out his backstory and the unique version of the Star Wars universe he inhabits.

"The Duel: Payback" also introduces viewers to the Grand Master and leaves the door open for the Ronin's further adventures.