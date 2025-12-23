Jennifer Aniston Rejected A Massive Comedy Opportunity Before Friends

Before she was "Friends" mainstay Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston had a crack at being a Not Ready For Prime Time Player.

Aniston turned down a role on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s, shortly before she was cast in "Friends," the sitcom that would make her a worldwide household name. She told the story during a recent episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, relating how — despite having only a handful of credits on unsuccessful TV series at the time — she made a principled call to say no to "SNL" producer Lorne Michaels.

At the time, Aniston's friend Adam Sandler was already a part of the "SNL" cast, but she wasn't keen to join him based on what she had heard of the show's behind-the-scenes culture.