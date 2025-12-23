A Twin Peaks Star Nearly Became Gilmore Girls' Lorelai

Actress Lauren Graham is all but synonymous with her "Gilmore Girls" character Lorelai Gilmore. What fans of Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved series might not know, though, is that at one point, a recurring "Gilmore Girls" guest star had a decent shot at playing Lorelai.

Regular cast member Scott Patterson, who plays coffee shop owner and Lorelai's most important love interest Luke Danes, hosted "Twin Peaks" veteran Mädchen Amick in January 2023 on his eponymous podcast "I Am All In with Scott Patterson," named for what Patterson's character famously says to Lorelai once she and Luke finally get together. Amick ended up playing Sherry Tinsdale, an oft-mentioned but rarely seen character who ends up with Rory's estranged father and Lorelai's ex Christopher Hayden (David Sutcliffe). During their interview, Patterson asked Amick, "Is it true what I hear, that you were Amy's [Sherman-Palladino] first choice for Lorelai?"

Ultimately, Amick — who famously played Shelly Johnson on "Twin Peaks" — said she's not sure if she was Sherman-Palladino's first choice, but she did audition to play Lorelai. "The big feedback that kept coming back was, 'We don't believe that she's old enough to have a daughter that age — she doesn't look old enough,'" Amick said, despite the fact that Lorelai had Rory at just 16 years old. "And Amy was saying, 'But that's a whole point of the show, that they're like sisters.'" Alas, this wasn't enough to get Amick the part, but she did show up on the series as Sherry.